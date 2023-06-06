MBTS Pride Flag Raising 2023

Last Thursday to mark the kickoff of June’s Pride Month, Manchester resident and head of North Shore Pride Hope Watt-Bucci led a well-attended community flag raising at the Manchester Town Common to commemorate the importance of local LBGTQ+ community.  (Photo: Erika Brown)

