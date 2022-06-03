EES_Enrichment

Andrew Green of Potato Hill Poetry worked directly with EES students like Ben Woodman pictured here, to hone their poetry writing skills during his visit to EES last Thursday and Friday.

 Courtesy Photo

Last week, Essex Elementary students in grades 3, 4 and 5 enjoyed very engaging poetry writing workshops with Andrew Green of Potato Hill Poetry.  Andrew visited each Grade 3, 4 and 5 classroom to work directly with students.  His vibrant, dynamic workshops were full of lessons about writing and poetry.  His work, which is student-centered and based on specific writing skills and strategies, is used in classrooms throughout the country.  Teachers and students alike were fully engaged in following Andrew's lead, to create some great poetry!  This workshop was due to the generosity of The Hooper Fund and organized by the Friends of Essex Elementary School.  In June, Manchester Memorial students will also host Potato Hill Poetry for poetry writing workshops.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.