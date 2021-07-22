MONDAY, JULY 12

11:46 a.m.  Old Neck Rd., fall, transported to hospital.

6:15 p.m.  Lincoln St., possible sick or injured fox, ran into woods.

8:00 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

10:43 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., loud party, dispersed, report to follow.

TUESDAY, JULY 13

5:36 a.m.  Lincoln St., room A102 motion alarm, construction workers on scene.

9:09 a.m.  Ocean St., Animal Control Officer beach patrols, complete.

2:36 p.m.  Route 128SB, one car rollover, transported to hospital, Mass State Police to handle.

5:02 p.m.  Beach St., sick seagull, Animal Control Officer notified.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

1:40 p.m.  School St., suspicious males in the bushes, negative findings.

3:11 p.m.  Morse Court, elderly woman passed out, transported to hospital.

6:49 p.m.  Proctor St., smoke in the area, determined to be fog.

7:22 p.m.  Beach St., found wallet, logged.

THURSDAY, JULY 15

7:01 a.m.  Crafts Court, speeding violation, criminal application, unlicensed.

8:45 a.m.  Blynman Circle, child locked in bathroom, access gained.

11:50 a.m.  Summer St., deer injured on side of road, euthanized and disposed.

3:27 p.m.  Peele House Square, apples in the brook, tree fell down.

5:23 p.m.  Beach St., found apple watch, logged.

FRIDAY, JULY 16

12:42 a.m.  Beach St., party sleeping in vehicle, OUI arrest.

2:29 p.m.  School St., accidental 911 call, no issues.

3:04 p.m.  Harbor St., sick looking fox, gone on arrival.

8:10 p.m.  Beach St., man sleeping on beach, transported to Beverly train station.

11:46 p.m.  School St., dog attack on owner, transported to hospital.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

10:38 a.m.  Summer St., car vs. motorcycle, motorcycle towed, minor injuries.

1:45 p.m.  Union St., found wallet, returned to owner.

3:01 p.m.  Ocean St., parking without resident sticker, 2 violations.

5:01 p.m.  School St., walk in medical aid, transported to hospital.

 SUNDAY, JULY 18

6:33 a.m.  Pleasant St., stop sign violation, written warning.

6:59 a.m.  Central St., wallet turned in, returned to owner.

10:36 a.m.  Union St.,  stomach pain, transported to hospital.

4:14 p.m.  Jersey Lane, severe back pain, transported to hospital.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 