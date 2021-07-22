MONDAY, JULY 12
11:46 a.m. Old Neck Rd., fall, transported to hospital.
6:15 p.m. Lincoln St., possible sick or injured fox, ran into woods.
8:00 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
10:43 p.m. Old Essex Rd., loud party, dispersed, report to follow.
TUESDAY, JULY 13
5:36 a.m. Lincoln St., room A102 motion alarm, construction workers on scene.
9:09 a.m. Ocean St., Animal Control Officer beach patrols, complete.
2:36 p.m. Route 128SB, one car rollover, transported to hospital, Mass State Police to handle.
5:02 p.m. Beach St., sick seagull, Animal Control Officer notified.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
1:40 p.m. School St., suspicious males in the bushes, negative findings.
3:11 p.m. Morse Court, elderly woman passed out, transported to hospital.
6:49 p.m. Proctor St., smoke in the area, determined to be fog.
7:22 p.m. Beach St., found wallet, logged.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
7:01 a.m. Crafts Court, speeding violation, criminal application, unlicensed.
8:45 a.m. Blynman Circle, child locked in bathroom, access gained.
11:50 a.m. Summer St., deer injured on side of road, euthanized and disposed.
3:27 p.m. Peele House Square, apples in the brook, tree fell down.
5:23 p.m. Beach St., found apple watch, logged.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
12:42 a.m. Beach St., party sleeping in vehicle, OUI arrest.
2:29 p.m. School St., accidental 911 call, no issues.
3:04 p.m. Harbor St., sick looking fox, gone on arrival.
8:10 p.m. Beach St., man sleeping on beach, transported to Beverly train station.
11:46 p.m. School St., dog attack on owner, transported to hospital.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
10:38 a.m. Summer St., car vs. motorcycle, motorcycle towed, minor injuries.
1:45 p.m. Union St., found wallet, returned to owner.
3:01 p.m. Ocean St., parking without resident sticker, 2 violations.
5:01 p.m. School St., walk in medical aid, transported to hospital.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
6:33 a.m. Pleasant St., stop sign violation, written warning.
6:59 a.m. Central St., wallet turned in, returned to owner.
10:36 a.m. Union St., stomach pain, transported to hospital.
4:14 p.m. Jersey Lane, severe back pain, transported to hospital.