MONDAY, MAY 10

1:04 a.m.  Summer St., smoking manhole, National Grid notified.

3:24 a.m.  Beach St., loud engine noise, vehicle stuck on beach, removed.

9:42 a.m.  Boardman Ave., past tenant issue, resolved for now.

8:12 p.m.  Eaglehead Rd., no water at residence, hydrant flushing.

TUESDAY, MAY 11

5:59 a.m.  Route 128NB, deer hit, Mass State Police notified.

11:03 a.m.  Greenbrier Rd., speeding, verbal warning.

1:27 p.m.  Sea St., sick fox, Animal Control Officer notified.

3:47 p.m.  Ocean St., 2nd floor smoke alarm, accidental, burnt food on stove.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

11:47 a.m.  Loading Place Rd., possible dead animal under deck, Animal Control Officer notified.

1:00 p.m.  School St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, Mass State Police to handle.

3:20 p.m.  Beach St., pole struck, OUI arrest.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

11:14 a.m.  School St., speeding, verbal warning.

12:46 p.m.  Route 128NB, accidental, no issues.

4:41 p.m.  Summer St., speak to Office regarding harassment, complete.

7:39 p.m.  Rockwood Heights Rd., lost dog, information taken, Animal Control Officer notified.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

10:31 a.m.  Moses Hill Rd., speeding violation, verbal warning.

2:07 p.m.  Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle, waiting on tow truck.

6:26 p.m.  Brook St., light pole down, caused damage to motor vehicle, information taken, DPW notified.

9:02 p.m.  Beach St., speeding violation, written warning.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

10:28 a.m.  School St.,  assist with COVID clinic, all in order.

12:23 p.m.  Beach St., mulch fire, extinguished by Fire Department.

8:06 p.m.  Central St., parking violation, ticket issued.

SUNDAY, MAY 16

7:13 a.m.  Gales Point, breaking and entering night time to commit felony.

10:45 a.m.  Route 128NB, motor vehicle accident, car vs. deer, no injuries, crash report.

4:41 p.m.  Raymond St., dead raccoon, Animal Control Officer notified.

8:01 p.m.  School St., lost hikers, transferred to Essex.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

