MONDAY, MAY 10
1:04 a.m. Summer St., smoking manhole, National Grid notified.
3:24 a.m. Beach St., loud engine noise, vehicle stuck on beach, removed.
9:42 a.m. Boardman Ave., past tenant issue, resolved for now.
8:12 p.m. Eaglehead Rd., no water at residence, hydrant flushing.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
5:59 a.m. Route 128NB, deer hit, Mass State Police notified.
11:03 a.m. Greenbrier Rd., speeding, verbal warning.
1:27 p.m. Sea St., sick fox, Animal Control Officer notified.
3:47 p.m. Ocean St., 2nd floor smoke alarm, accidental, burnt food on stove.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
11:47 a.m. Loading Place Rd., possible dead animal under deck, Animal Control Officer notified.
1:00 p.m. School St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, Mass State Police to handle.
3:20 p.m. Beach St., pole struck, OUI arrest.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
11:14 a.m. School St., speeding, verbal warning.
12:46 p.m. Route 128NB, accidental, no issues.
4:41 p.m. Summer St., speak to Office regarding harassment, complete.
7:39 p.m. Rockwood Heights Rd., lost dog, information taken, Animal Control Officer notified.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
10:31 a.m. Moses Hill Rd., speeding violation, verbal warning.
2:07 p.m. Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle, waiting on tow truck.
6:26 p.m. Brook St., light pole down, caused damage to motor vehicle, information taken, DPW notified.
9:02 p.m. Beach St., speeding violation, written warning.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
10:28 a.m. School St., assist with COVID clinic, all in order.
12:23 p.m. Beach St., mulch fire, extinguished by Fire Department.
8:06 p.m. Central St., parking violation, ticket issued.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
7:13 a.m. Gales Point, breaking and entering night time to commit felony.
10:45 a.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle accident, car vs. deer, no injuries, crash report.
4:41 p.m. Raymond St., dead raccoon, Animal Control Officer notified.
8:01 p.m. School St., lost hikers, transferred to Essex.