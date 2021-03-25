MONDAY, MARCH 15
11:49 a.m. Beach St., inspection sticker violation, verbal warning.
2:30 p.m. Route 128NB, reported disabled vehicle, car towed.
2:34 p.m. Central St., concerns about peeping Tom’s, advised.
4:32 p.m. The Plains St., female fall, no EMS needed.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
12:07 p.m. Central St., concerns about rooster noise, advised.
12:17 p.m. Route 128SB, inspection sticker and tint violation, written warning.
4:49 p.m. Central St., party needing something notarized, complete.
5:26 p.m. Beach St., male passed out in vehicle, transported to hospital, summons.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
11:47 a.m. Central St., lightheadedness and shaking, transported to hospital.
1:22 p.m. Summer St., minor motor vehicle accident, pole scraped, logged.
9:29 p.m. Brookwood Rd., garage stair detector, small fire extinguished.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
9:17 a.m. Lincoln St., child left school, brought back to school.
10:42 a.m. Desmond Ave., neighbor possibly missing, no issues.
11:38 a.m. Central St., asking to speak with Chief of Police, appointment scheduled.
2:06 p.m. Beach St., community policing, completed.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
8:58 a.m. Bridge St., speeding, verbal warning.
10:03 a.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle stop, cracked windshield, verbal warning.
1:34 p.m. School St., speeding, written warning.
3:21 p.m. Loading Place Rd., followed home and yelled at, see report for more information.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
10:00 a.m. Beach St., foot beat downtown, complete.
1:27 p.m. Beach St., Iphone turned in, returned.
5:07 p.m. Pine St., male rinsing gas cans in the street, no issues.
5:51 p.m. Newport Park, speeding, written warning.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
12:15 p.m. Desmond Ave., party fallen, transported to hospital.
2:23 p.m. School St., complaint cars parked on sidewalk, resident advised.
3:01 p.m. Beach St., parking enforcement, 1 vehicle tagged, 1 vehicle moved.
6:11 p.m. Summer St., hands free violation, written warning.