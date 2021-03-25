Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MARCH 15

11:49 a.m.  Beach St., inspection sticker violation, verbal warning.

2:30 p.m.  Route 128NB, reported disabled vehicle, car towed.

2:34 p.m.  Central St., concerns about peeping Tom’s, advised.

4:32 p.m.  The Plains St., female fall, no EMS needed.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

12:07 p.m.  Central St., concerns about rooster noise, advised.

12:17 p.m.  Route 128SB, inspection sticker and tint violation, written warning.

4:49 p.m.  Central St., party needing something notarized, complete.

5:26 p.m.  Beach St., male passed out in vehicle, transported to hospital, summons.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

11:47 a.m.  Central St., lightheadedness and shaking, transported to hospital.

1:22 p.m.  Summer St., minor motor vehicle accident, pole scraped, logged.

9:29 p.m.  Brookwood Rd., garage stair detector, small fire extinguished.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

9:17 a.m.  Lincoln St., child left school, brought back to school.

10:42 a.m.  Desmond Ave., neighbor possibly missing, no issues.

11:38 a.m.  Central St., asking to speak with Chief of Police, appointment scheduled.

2:06 p.m.  Beach St., community policing, completed.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

8:58 a.m.  Bridge St., speeding, verbal warning.

10:03 a.m.  Route 128NB, motor vehicle stop, cracked windshield, verbal warning.

1:34 p.m.  School St., speeding, written warning.

3:21 p.m.  Loading Place Rd., followed home and yelled at, see report for more information.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

10:00 a.m.  Beach St., foot beat downtown, complete.

1:27 p.m.  Beach St., Iphone turned in, returned.

5:07 p.m.  Pine St., male rinsing gas cans in the street, no issues.

5:51 p.m.  Newport Park, speeding, written warning.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

12:15 p.m.  Desmond Ave., party fallen, transported to hospital.

2:23 p.m.  School St., complaint cars parked on sidewalk, resident advised.

3:01 p.m.  Beach St., parking enforcement, 1 vehicle tagged, 1 vehicle moved.

6:11 p.m.  Summer St., hands free violation, written warning.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

