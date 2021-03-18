MONDAY, MARCH 8
8:56 a.m. Pine St., speeding, written warning.
1:21 p.m. Pleasant St., difficulty breathing, refusal.
2:02 p.m. Parsons Lane, male sitting on stairs, sent on his way.
4:28 p.m. Pine St., operating without license and speeding, summons issued.
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
8:26 a.m. Summer St., motor vehicle accident, crash report to follow.
12:39 p.m. Summer St., general cardiac issues, transported to hospital.
6:21 p.m. Highland Ave., fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.
6:53 p.m. Masconomo St., fox in area, information taken.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
10:04 a.m. Central St., speak with officer, complete.
1:05 p.m. Central St., loose dog in road, negative findings.
5:40 p.m. Beach St., park and walk downtown.
8:11 p.m. School St., speeding violation, written warning.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
9:45 a.m. Route 128SB, possible suspended license, found to be active.
2:09 p.m. Central St., walk in to claim property, logged.
3:24 p.m. Crooked Lane, loose dog, picked up and brought back to station.
6:00 p.m. School St., possible missing elderly male, immediately located, took walk.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
11:12 a.m. Woodholm Rd., speeding, verbal warning.
2:00 p.m. Central St., questions about lost items, advised.
6:50 p.m. Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, refueled and able to leave.
8:09 p.m. Summer St., deer struck, deer ran away.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
5:50 a.m. Forest St., 94-year-old male lift assist, lift assist complete, refusal.
10:05 a.m. Summer St., park and walk downtown.
10:57 a.m. The Plains St., odor of gas, negative findings.
3:54 p.m. Coolidge Point Rd., medical alarm, no issues.
4:25 p.m. Central St., Irate that there are no public restrooms, advised.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
No report.