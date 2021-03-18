Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MARCH 8

8:56 a.m.  Pine St., speeding, written warning.

1:21 p.m.  Pleasant St., difficulty breathing, refusal.

2:02 p.m.  Parsons Lane, male sitting on stairs, sent on his way.

4:28 p.m.  Pine St., operating without license and speeding, summons issued.

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

8:26 a.m.  Summer St., motor vehicle accident, crash report to follow.

12:39 p.m.  Summer St., general cardiac issues, transported to hospital.

6:21 p.m.  Highland Ave., fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.

6:53 p.m.  Masconomo St., fox in area, information taken.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

10:04 a.m.  Central St., speak with officer, complete.

1:05 p.m.  Central St., loose dog in road, negative findings.

5:40 p.m.  Beach St., park and walk downtown.

8:11 p.m.  School St., speeding violation, written warning.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

9:45 a.m.  Route 128SB, possible suspended license, found to be active.

2:09 p.m.  Central St., walk in to claim property, logged.

3:24 p.m.  Crooked Lane, loose dog, picked up and brought back to station.

6:00 p.m.  School St., possible missing elderly male, immediately located, took walk.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

11:12 a.m.  Woodholm Rd., speeding, verbal warning.

2:00 p.m.  Central St., questions about lost items, advised.

6:50 p.m.  Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, refueled and able to leave.

8:09 p.m.  Summer St., deer struck, deer ran away.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

5:50 a.m.  Forest St., 94-year-old male lift assist, lift assist complete, refusal.

10:05 a.m.  Summer St., park and walk downtown.

10:57 a.m.  The Plains St., odor of gas, negative findings.

3:54 p.m.  Coolidge Point Rd., medical alarm, no issues.

4:25 p.m.  Central St., Irate that there are no public restrooms, advised.

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

No report.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

Locations