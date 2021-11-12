MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1
6:43 a.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
8:55 a.m. Norwood Ave., large truck took down cable wires, Comcast notified.
12:44 p.m. Summer St., hands free violation, verbal warning.
3:30 p.m. Crooked Lane, stop sign violation, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2
9:22 a.m. Proctor St., well-being check, no issues.
5:21 p.m. School St., injured seagull, Animal Control Officer notified.
6:16 p.m. Union St., crosswalk violation, written warning.
8:57 p.m. Route 128NB, no tail lights, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3
2:28 a.m. Masconomo St., lift assist, completed.
10:20 a.m. Walker Rd., speeding, verbal warning.
2:20 p.m. Masconomo St., slurred speech, transported to hospital.
6:05 p.m. Bridge St., missing kayak, Harbormaster notified, information taken.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4
10:25 a.m. Lincoln St., construction accident, transported to hospital, OSHA notified.
1:44 p.m. Millets Lane, pain, high blood pressure, transported to hospital.
2:22 p.m. The Plains St., general illness, patient refusal.
7:30 p.m. Butler Ave., scam call, information taken.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5
9:32 a.m. Beach St., crosswalk violation, written warning.
11:46 a.m. University Lane, residential fire alarm, no issues.
12:50 p.m. School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
4:22 p.m. Washington St., coyote in area, negative findings.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6
4:34 a.m. Powder House Lane, stomach pain and vomiting, transported to hospital.
4:06 p.m. Summer St., report of scam, logged.
5:19 p.m. Ocean St., report lost wallet, logged.
6:36 p.m. School St., coyotes in area, logged.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7
10:32 a.m. Allen Ave., stop sign violation, written warning.
12:23 p.m. School St., speeding violation, written warning.
4:40 p.m. The Plains St., lockout public assist, complete.
6:45 p.m. Boardman Ave., burglar alarm, secure.