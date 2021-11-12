Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1

6:43 a.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

8:55 a.m.  Norwood Ave., large truck took down cable wires, Comcast notified.

12:44 p.m. Summer St., hands free violation, verbal warning.

3:30 p.m.  Crooked Lane, stop sign violation, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

9:22 a.m.  Proctor St., well-being check, no issues.

5:21 p.m.  School St., injured seagull, Animal Control Officer notified.

6:16 p.m.  Union St., crosswalk violation, written warning.

8:57 p.m.  Route 128NB, no tail lights, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

2:28 a.m.  Masconomo St., lift assist, completed.

10:20 a.m.  Walker Rd., speeding, verbal warning.

2:20 p.m.  Masconomo St., slurred speech, transported to hospital.

6:05 p.m.  Bridge St., missing kayak, Harbormaster notified, information taken.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4

10:25 a.m.  Lincoln St., construction accident, transported to hospital, OSHA notified.

1:44 p.m.  Millets Lane, pain, high blood pressure, transported to hospital.

2:22 p.m.  The Plains St., general illness, patient refusal.

7:30 p.m.  Butler Ave., scam call, information taken.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5

9:32 a.m.  Beach St., crosswalk violation, written warning.

11:46 a.m.  University Lane, residential fire alarm, no issues.

12:50 p.m.  School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

4:22 p.m.  Washington St., coyote in area, negative findings.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

4:34 a.m.  Powder House Lane, stomach pain and vomiting, transported to hospital.

4:06 p.m.  Summer St., report of scam, logged.

5:19 p.m.  Ocean St., report lost wallet, logged.

6:36 p.m.  School St., coyotes in area, logged.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7

10:32 a.m.  Allen Ave., stop sign violation, written warning.

12:23 p.m.  School St., speeding violation, written warning.

4:40 p.m.  The Plains St., lockout public assist, complete.

6:45 p.m.  Boardman Ave., burglar alarm, secure.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 