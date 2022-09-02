SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
1:17 a.m. Summer St., Car vs fox – fox left on its own.
6:15 a.m. Elm St., Bat in between window and screen – ACO notified. .
8:08 a.m. Route 128NB, Dead animals in the road – Mass DOT notified.
9:41 a.m. Crow Island, Fall off ladder – transport.
12:34 p.m. Woodholm Cr., Residential fire alarm – smoke from cooking.
4:49 p.m. School St., Water main hit by moving truck – Granese notified
8:53 a.m. Raymond St., Dead seal on beach – DPW notified.
4:11 p.m. Jersey Lane, Library left window – all secure.
6:20 p.m. Summer St., Raccoon hit by car – negative findings.
9:06 p.m. Pine St., Panic alarm – all in order.
8:57 a.m. Raymond St., Dogs and dead seal on beach – ACO notified.
10:08 a.m. Central St., Unattended bag – all in order.
11:42 a.m. Raymond St., Burying deceased seal – logged.
7:30 a.m. Summer St., Excessive noise – logged.
10:40 a.m. Hickory Hill Rd., Unable to stand/walk, wants to go to hospital – transport.
11:12 a.m. Butler Ave., Possible cardiac event – transport.
2:55 p.m. Beach St., Dog in car w/windows up (hot out) – report to follow.
12:06 a.m. School St., Teens shouting, drove wrong up Vine – GOA.
10:56 a.m. Kings Way, U4 on the air for blasting detail – complete.
4:23 p.m. School St., MV almost struck pedestrian – report to follow.
11:51 a.m. Pine St., Fall/shoulder injury – transport.
5:31 p.m. Route 128SB, Refusing to stop, failure to keep right – citation issued.
7:59 p.m. Beach St., Large bonfire on beach – extinguished.
10:29 p.m. Beach St., Group of kids at Singing Beach – GOA.
11:37 p.m. Butler Ave., Loud party in area – party in Gloucester – GPD notified.
