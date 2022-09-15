SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
1:19 a.m. Masconomo St., fall with bleeding from the head, patient refusal.
1:19 a.m. Masconomo St., fall with bleeding from the head, patient refusal.
1:42 p.m. Ocean St., parking enforcement White Beach, no violations.
2:09 p.m. Lincoln St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
11:41 p.m. Pine St., speed violation, verbal warning.
12:53 p.m. Route 128NB, defective equipment and inspection, verbal warning.
3:52 p.m. Brook St., fall down stairs, transported to hospital.
9:17 p.m. Lincoln St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
10:42 p.m. The Plains St., carbon monoxide alarm, negative carbon monoxide readings.
3:00 a.m. Summer St., tree removed from roadway, complete.
8:58 a.m. The Plains St., fever, low blood pressure, transported to hospital.
3:03 p.m. Crooked Lane, tree down across road, Manchester Police respond, DPW notified.
5:50 p.m. Pine St., selective traffic enforcement, no violations.
4:26 a.m. Pine St., fall with injury, transported to hospital.
8:58 a.m. Pine St., speed violation, verbal warning.
9:20 a.m. Magnolia Ave., dizzy, nauseous, fatigued, transported to hospital.
7:32 p.m. Forest St., elevated blood pressure, patient refusal.
11:48 a.m. School St., assist with disabled motor vehicle, all in order.
11:56 a.m. Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
4:43 p.m. Lincoln St., wrong way parking, verbal warning.
8:24 p.m. Lincoln St., community policing, football game, complete.
9:28 a.m. Boardman Ave., fall with bleeding, transported to hospital.
9:49 a.m. Masconomo St., lower back pain, unable to move, transported to hospital.
12:19 p.m. Summer St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
1:55 p.m. School St., reports of suspicious behavior in woods, logged.
10:31 a.m. School St., woods rescue, male seizing, transported to hospital.
12:48 p.m. Union St., assisting with motorcycles leaving, logged.
2:19 p.m. Ocean St., numerous dogs on the beach, dogs removed.
2:32 p.m. Forest Lane, seizures and possible stroke, transported to hospital.
