SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
9:05 a.m. School St., alarm going off, worker to reset.
12:49 p.m. Summer St., difficulty breathing, patient refusal.
3:43 p.m. Newport Park Rd., party feeling unwell, transported to hospital.
10:48 p.m. School St., water leaking into roadway, confirmed.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
12:42 a.m. Hickory Hill Rd., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
2:12 p.m. Summer St., barking dog late at night, Animal Control Officer notified.
6:36 p.m. Eaglehead Rd., fire alarm activation, malfunction, homeowner to address.
10:10 p.m. Transfer station, Transfer station gate open, secured.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
9:26 a.m. Beach St., accidental 911 call, confirmed no emergency.
11:17 a.m. Elm St., found dog, Animal Control Officer notified.
6:23 p.m. Masconomo St., fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.
9:06 p.m. Lincoln St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, information exchanged.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
4:44 a.m. Woodholm Rd., fall, patient refusal.
10:43 a.m. Woodholm Rd., request for ambulance, transported to hospital.
3:03 p.m. Pleasant St., disabled motor vehicle, out of gas, brought gas.
9:54 p.m. Crooked Lane, leg pain, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
9:24 a.m. Harold St., large wasp nest, DPW notified.
5:18 p.m. Route 128SB, car pulled over, using phone.
5:53 p.m. Beach St., Portapottys need cleaning, DPW notified.
10:00 p.m. Route 128SB, speeding, written warning.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
7:48 a.m. Beach St., found Rayban sunglasses, logged.
9:53 a.m. Ancient County Way, injured seagull in roadway, Animal Control Officer notified.
3:38 p.m. Central St., found Bronco key, dropped off, logged.
9:26 p.m. Windemere Park Ext., syncopal episode, patient refusal.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
8:55 a.m. Bridge St., deceased skunk in roadway, MASS DOT notified.
1:04 p.m. Central St., fall with numbness, transported to hospital.
6:47 p.m. Knight Rd., squirrel in sunroom, gone on arrival.
10:01 p.m. Lincoln St., door possibly open, negative findings.