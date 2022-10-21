SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
8:50 a.m. Ocean St., eggs thrown at vehicle, see report.
1:35 p.m. Gloucester, mutual aid ambulance, cancelled.
6:51 p.m. Pleasant St., youths playing chicken in roadway, gone on arrival.
8:12 p.m. Beaver Dam Rd., commercial burglar alarm, all secure.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
11:06 a.m. School St., water main break, Granese and DPW notified.
12:09 p.m. Summer St., expired registration, verbal warning issued.
1:57 p.m. Beach St., dogs on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
5:18 p.m. Peele House Square, fall, torn leg muscle, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11
8:31 a.m. Lincoln St., speed in school zone, verbal warning given.
1:11 p.m. Norwood Ave., 2 loose dogs in street, reunited with owner.
1:29 p.m. Union St., fainted, transported to hospital.
7:59 p.m. Moses Hill, burning smell in house, burnt food, no issues.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
7:51 a.m. Summer St., pickleball complaint, repeated early starts, logged.
12:12 p.m. School St., chest pain, shortness of breath, transported to hospital.
2:55 p.m. Beach St., Animal Control Officer patrolling beach, 1 dog owner removed.
11:29 p.m. University Lane, water issue, DPW notified.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
11:04 a.m. Central St., dog in car for 5 hours, Animal Control Officer notified, gone on arrival.
2:23 p.m. University Lane, extreme pain following surgery, patient refusal.
3:30 p.m. Union St., large dead rat on sidewalk, DPW removed.
6:07 p.m. Highwood Rd., chills and shaking, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
9:45 a.m. Windemere Park Ext., tree down on building, no injuries, debris removed from road.
9:55 a.m. Bridge St., road underwater, traffic diverted to Bennett St., Mass DOT notified.
11:58 a.m. School St., shortness of breath, low O2 levels, transported to hospital.
7:22 p.m. Old Essex Rd., odor of gas outside, slight odor, contact gas company.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
4:50 a.m. Raymond St., commercial burglar alarm, all secure.
8:05 a.m. Boardman Ave., residential fire alarm, accidental activation.
11:50 a.m. Beach St., bicycle accident, patient refusal.
5:17 p.m. Powder House Lane, commercial fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.