SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
4:36 a.m. Masconomo St., burglar alarm activation, all secure.
4:36 a.m. Masconomo St., burglar alarm activation, all secure.
8:36 a.m. The Plains St., pain in legs, cannot walk, transported to hospital.
3:16 p.m. Lincoln St., hit and run with damage, summons and report to follow.
3:21 p.m. Bridge St., party stuck in elevator, party removed.
8:27 a.m. Masconomo St., lift assist, no transport.
6:49 p.m. Summer St., fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.
8:32 p.m. Bridge St., well being check, all in order.
9:30 p.m. School St., stop sign violation, written warning.
7:41 a.m. Blynman Circle, shortness of breath and dehydration, transported to hospital.
11:03 a.m. Arbella St., hands-free violation, written warning.
1:30 p.m. School St., car hit sign and pulled over with flat, tow and transport.
7:49 p.m. Summer St., fall, CPR in progress, transported to hospital.
12:19 a.m. School St., water main bypass struck, DPW notified.
11:16 a.m. Pleasant St., flat tire, police assisted putting spare on.
1:42 p.m. Beach St., dead seal on Singing Beach, Animal Control Officer and DPW notified.
9:53 p.m. Beach St., vandalism to bike, report taken.
9:59 a.m. Beach St., broken glass in gazebo, DPW notified.
10:07 a.m. Orchard Lane, extreme indigestion, sweats, anxiety, transported to hospital.
5:29 p.m. Summer St., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
10:33 p.m. The Plains St., chest pain and difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
11:11 a.m. Beach St., Animal Control Officer patrolling Singing Beach, 5 warnings given.
3:46 p.m. Beach St., bandstand vandalized, DPW notified, report taken.
4:36 p.m. School St., water spraying from temporary hose, DPW notified.
6:38 p.m. Woodholm Rd., motor vehicle lockout, assisted.
8:52 a.m. Ocean St., fall with possible broken hip, transported to hospital.
12:51 p.m. Spy Rock Hill, motor vehicle lockout, vehicle unlocked.
1:36 p.m. Central St., unlawful u-turn, lane violations, verbal warning issued.
4:48 p.m. The Plains St., severe headaches, transported to hospital.
