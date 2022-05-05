MONDAY, APRIL 25
8:29 a.m. Beach St., truck hit gate, MBTA notified, truck located, report filed.
9:31 a.m. Mill St., illegal dumping, DPW notified.
12:51 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
2:43 p.m. Lincoln St., hands free violation, written warning.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
12:14 p.m. The Plains St., residential lock out, cancelled.
2:04 p.m. Norton’s Point Rd., loose dog, negative findings.
2:16 p.m. Arbella St., car facing wrong way, no issues.
2:58 p.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
11:56 a.m. Washington St., political sign moved, logged.
2:06 p.m. Summer St., possible UTI, transported to hospital.
4:59 p.m. Harbor, several overturned vessels, Harbormaster on scene.
9:42 p.m. Summer St., no trailer lights, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
1:21 a.m. Lincoln St., open door at snack bar, resecured.
11:26 a.m. Millets Lane, unextinguished burn, no issues.
1:09 p.m. The Plains St., shortness of breath, high blood sugar, transported to hospital.
10:37 p.m. Summer St., rear stair motion, all in order.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
8:38 a.m. Boardman Ave., burglar alarm, accidental, all in order.
11:30 a.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning issued.
2:58 p.m. Pleasant St. extension, 2 car motor vehicle accident, no injuries, cars driveable.
6:25 p.m. Desmond Ave., accidental 911, child playing with phone.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
6:15 a.m. Flately Ave., water main break, DPW notified.
11:30 a.m. Newport Park, general sickness, transported to hospital.
1:19 p.m. Beach St., park and walk downtown businesses, clear.
6:32 p.m. School St., patient feeling faint and dizzy, patient refusal.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
8:48 a.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., seal on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
11:30 a.m. Beach St., dogs on beach, logged.
2:04 p.m. The Plains St., unknown alarm sounding, negative findings.
9:40 p.m. Raymond St., extreme dizziness, unsteady, transported to hospital.