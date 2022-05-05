Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, APRIL 25

8:29 a.m.  Beach St., truck hit gate, MBTA notified, truck located, report filed.

9:31 a.m.  Mill St., illegal dumping, DPW notified.

12:51 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

2:43 p.m.  Lincoln St., hands free violation, written warning.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

12:14 p.m.  The Plains St., residential lock out, cancelled.

2:04 p.m.  Norton’s Point Rd., loose dog, negative findings.

2:16 p.m.  Arbella St., car facing wrong way, no issues.

2:58 p.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

11:56 a.m.  Washington St., political sign moved, logged.

2:06 p.m.  Summer St., possible UTI, transported to hospital.

4:59 p.m.  Harbor, several overturned vessels, Harbormaster on scene.

9:42 p.m.  Summer St., no trailer lights, verbal warning.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

1:21 a.m.  Lincoln St., open door at snack bar, resecured.

11:26 a.m.  Millets Lane, unextinguished burn, no issues.

1:09 p.m.  The Plains St., shortness of breath, high blood sugar, transported to hospital.

10:37 p.m.  Summer St., rear stair motion, all in order.

 

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

8:38 a.m.  Boardman Ave., burglar alarm, accidental, all in order.

11:30 a.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning issued.

2:58 p.m.  Pleasant St. extension, 2 car motor vehicle accident, no injuries, cars driveable.

6:25 p.m.  Desmond Ave., accidental 911, child playing with phone.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

6:15 a.m.  Flately Ave., water main break, DPW notified.

11:30 a.m.  Newport Park, general sickness, transported to hospital.

1:19 p.m.  Beach St., park and walk downtown businesses, clear.

6:32 p.m.  School St., patient feeling faint and dizzy, patient refusal.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

8:48 a.m.  Tuck’s Point Rd., seal on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.

11:30 a.m.  Beach St., dogs on beach, logged.

2:04 p.m.  The Plains St., unknown alarm sounding, negative findings.

9:40 p.m.  Raymond St., extreme dizziness, unsteady, transported to hospital.

