MONDAY, APRIL 24
3:20 a.m. Filias Circle, bright light in window, spoke to resident.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 12:27 am
3:20 a.m. Filias Circle, bright light in window, spoke to resident.
9:22 a.m. Bridge St., dead cat in yard, Animal Control Officer notified.
3:07 p.m. Central St., walk-in property question.
4:43 p.m. The Plains St., resident fell outside, medical aid.
12:30 a.m. Beach St., directed patrol, all in order.
1:30 a.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., directed patrol, all in order.
6:08 a.m. Central St., lobster pot on beach, logged.
2:15 p.m. Old Essex Rd., wire down, Verizon notified.
5:00 a.m. School St., fallen and needs assistance, assisted.
9:20 a.m. Summer St., motor vehicle lockout, assisted.
2:17 p.m. Beach St., elderly party choking, patient refusal.
2:40 p.m. School St., fall in hole in roadway, gone on arrival.
7:11 a.m. Summer St., deceased raccoon, Mass DOT notified.
10:24 a.m. Central St., motor vehicle stop, speeding and defective equipment, registered violation.
8:30 p.m. Summer St., medical alert, false alarm.
9:30 p.m. School St., traffic enforcement, no violations.
7:20 a.m. Skytop Dr., unable to ambulate, medical aid.
10:25 a.m. Lincoln St., disoriented deer, Animal Control Officer notified.
1:32 p.m. Jersey Lane, property damage, dog feces in mailbox.
4:51 p.m. Central St., walk-in prescription drop off, in box.
8:24 a.m. Lincoln St., Little League Parade, community policing.
7:01 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle accident, accident investigated.
7:02 p.m. Summer St., traffic enforcement, no violations.
9:05 p.m. Raymond St., traffic enforcement, no violations.
9:22 a.m. Atwater Ave., traffic enforcement, one violation.
1:12 p.m. Union St., traffic enforcement, one violation.
1:18 p.m. Summer St., lights and failure to signal violation, written warning.
6:02 p.m. Powder House Lane, attempt to serve arrest warrant, not home.
