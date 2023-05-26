Manchester Police Notes

SUNDAY, MAY 14
10:04 a.m. Forest St., fire alarm, fire false.
1:07 p.m. Coolidge Point, animal complaint, assisted as needed.
4:35 p.m. Route 128NB, fire investigation, fire false.
7:43 p.m. Church St., watercraft incident, assisted as needed.
1:14 a.m. School St., disabled motor vehicle, vehicle towed.
3:09 a.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
3:47 a.m. Boardman Ave., alarm, secured/checked.
5:38 a.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
1:13 a.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:15 a.m. Lincoln St., citizen assist, spoken to.
7:39 a.m. Beach St., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.
11:16 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
9:20 a.m. Central St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
1:24 p.m. Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
5:09 p.m. School St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
5:54 p.m. Central St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
7:44 a.m. Lincoln St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:54 a.m. Route 128NB, vehicle fire, fire confirmed.
5:13 p.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
6:38 p.m. Old Neck Rd., parking complaint, spoken to.
8:34 a.m. Beach St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
11:15 a.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
2:43 p.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
4:19 p.m. Woodholm Rd., animal complaint, notification made.
12:57 a.m. School St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
7:47 a.m. Woodholm Rd., utility request, notification made.
11:10 a.m. Central St., citizen assist, spoken to.
1:20 p.m. Forest St., citizen assist, notification made.
