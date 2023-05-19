Manchester Police Notes

SUNDAY, MAY 7
3:18 a.m. Beach St., suspicious activity, secured/checked.
3:18 a.m. Beach St., suspicious activity, secured/checked.
1:34 p.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:09 p.m. Pine St., animal complaint, notification made.
9:18 p.m. Woodholm Rd., fire alarm, fire false.
11:19 a.m. Jersey Lane, suspicious activity, spoken to.
4:03 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, assisted as needed.
5:52 p.m. Route 128SB motor vehicle stop, written warning.
7:57 p.m. Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, vehicle towed.
9:36 a.m. Bridge St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
11:46 a.m. Highland Ave., welfare check, spoken to.
6:57 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
11:58 p.m. Filias Circle, disturbance, secured/checked.
7:34 a.m. School zone, selective enforcement, secured/checked.
12:25 p.m. Central St., citizen assist, secured/checked.
1:09 p.m. Pleasant St., animal complaint, notification made.
9:19 p.m. Masonomo St., alarm, secured/checked.
9:39 a.m. Central St., parking complaint, assisted as needed.
10:48 a.m. School St., fire other, fire confirmed.
2:05 p.m. Walker Rd., theft, report to follow.
11:10 p.m. Singing Beach, suspicious activity, spoken to.
8:21 a.m. School St., parking complaint, gone on arrival.
9:50 a.m. Central St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
11:13 a.m. Summer St., motor vehicle accident with injury, transported to hospital.
10:48 p.m. Norwood Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
12:53 p.m. Singing Beach, brush fire, fire confirmed.
3:29 p.m. Bridge St., animal complaint, secured/checked.
3:56 p.m. Bridge St., animal complaint, no action taken.
9:56 p.m. Beach St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
