MONDAY, MAY 2

7:25 a.m.  Summer St., fall, patient refusal.

7:49 a.m.  Route 128NB, disabled vehicle, awaiting AAA.

10:03 a.m.  School St., shortness of breath, transported to hospital.

3:04 p.m.  Bridge St., dizzy, low blood pressure, transported to hospital.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

8:14 a.m.  Beach St., vault alarm, no issues.

1:28 p.m.   Mill St., tree branch on truck, see accident report.

4:52 p.m.  North St., person came into yard, information taken.

11:50 p.m.  Bennett St., smoke detector activation, negative findings.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

11:03 a.m.  Pleasant St., political sign moved, logged.

3:39 p.m.  School St., speeding, written warning.

4:34 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., feeling faint, patient refusal.

6:37 p.m.  Old Wenham Way, trespassing and taking pictures, report to follow.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

3:13 a.m.  Beaver Dam Rd., suspicious motor vehicle, all in order.

9:29 a.m.  Lincoln St., cars parked blocking DPW well house access, to be moved.

2:06 a.m.  Proctor St., residential burglar alarm, no issues.

6:27 p.m.  Beach St., motor vehicle scraped parked car, information taken.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

9:48 a.m.  Elm St., burglar alarm, cancelled.

12:23 p.m.  School St., walk in medical, transported to hospital.

2:35 p.m.  Dexter Lane, tree down in road, DPW notified.

11:10 p.m.  Beach St., campfire on beach, extinguished.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

1:22 a.m.  Harold St., fell, bleeding from eye, transported to hospital.

6:27 a.m.  Highland Ave., road flooded, water break, DPW notified, repaired.

3:22 p.m.  Bridge St., residential burglar alarm, accidental.

9:04 p.m.  School St., possible hit and run, no actual damage, vehicle towed from scene.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

1:20 a.m.  Beach St., campfire on beach, extinguished.

5:01 a.m.  Route 128SB, vehicle struck deer, vehicle removed.

10:41 a.m.  School St., stop sign violation, written warning.

9:17 p.m.  Woodholm Circle, neighbor willfully damaged light post, summons issued.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.