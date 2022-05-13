MONDAY, MAY 2
7:25 a.m. Summer St., fall, patient refusal.
7:49 a.m. Route 128NB, disabled vehicle, awaiting AAA.
10:03 a.m. School St., shortness of breath, transported to hospital.
3:04 p.m. Bridge St., dizzy, low blood pressure, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, MAY 3
8:14 a.m. Beach St., vault alarm, no issues.
1:28 p.m. Mill St., tree branch on truck, see accident report.
4:52 p.m. North St., person came into yard, information taken.
11:50 p.m. Bennett St., smoke detector activation, negative findings.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
11:03 a.m. Pleasant St., political sign moved, logged.
3:39 p.m. School St., speeding, written warning.
4:34 p.m. Old Essex Rd., feeling faint, patient refusal.
6:37 p.m. Old Wenham Way, trespassing and taking pictures, report to follow.
THURSDAY, MAY 5
3:13 a.m. Beaver Dam Rd., suspicious motor vehicle, all in order.
9:29 a.m. Lincoln St., cars parked blocking DPW well house access, to be moved.
2:06 a.m. Proctor St., residential burglar alarm, no issues.
6:27 p.m. Beach St., motor vehicle scraped parked car, information taken.
FRIDAY, MAY 6
9:48 a.m. Elm St., burglar alarm, cancelled.
12:23 p.m. School St., walk in medical, transported to hospital.
2:35 p.m. Dexter Lane, tree down in road, DPW notified.
11:10 p.m. Beach St., campfire on beach, extinguished.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
1:22 a.m. Harold St., fell, bleeding from eye, transported to hospital.
6:27 a.m. Highland Ave., road flooded, water break, DPW notified, repaired.
3:22 p.m. Bridge St., residential burglar alarm, accidental.
9:04 p.m. School St., possible hit and run, no actual damage, vehicle towed from scene.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
1:20 a.m. Beach St., campfire on beach, extinguished.
5:01 a.m. Route 128SB, vehicle struck deer, vehicle removed.
10:41 a.m. School St., stop sign violation, written warning.
9:17 p.m. Woodholm Circle, neighbor willfully damaged light post, summons issued.