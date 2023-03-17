TUESDAY, MARCH 7
9:00 a.m. Central St., walk-in, question about flag, completed.
1:52 p.m. Central St., flower purchase fraud, referred to Westford PD.
5:30 p.m. Summer St., fire, burning smell, burnt food.
8:27 p.m. Rte. 128 SB, deceased racoon on ramp, MDOT notified.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
9:01 a.m. Powderhouse Ln., neighbor dispute, disagreement over chemical usage, info taken.
4:02 p.m. Sea St., requesting transport, transport.
5:42 p.m. Powderhouse Ln., lost and found, gloves, info taken.
8:23 p.m. Rte. 128 NB, arrest adult, suspended license.
11:00 p.m. Central St., prisoner fed, complete.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
7:41 a.m. Summer St., 2 car MVA, no injuries, info exchanged.
8:44 a.m. Central St., prisoner to SDC, complete.
11:09 a.m. Plains, general illness, transport.
12:43 p.m. School St., dangerous hazard, branches on wires, no hazard.
7:55 p.m. School St., PSAP activated, hang up, accidental.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
9:40 a.m. Pine St., speeding, written warning.
1:11 p.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., report of damage logged as a request from insurance agency.
2:52 p.m. Bridge St., ACO, Peacock on a roof, vacated and cleared.
3:26 p.m. Masconomo St., loose dog, transported and secured in kennel.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
1:39 p.m. Bridge St., peacock in the front yard, ACO notified.
2:40 p.m. Central St., walk-in, question about battery disposal, answered.
5:13 p.m. University Ln., hang up, area checked, negative findings.
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
9:24 a.m. School St., sidewalk blocked by MV, no issues.
12:12 p.m. Newport Park, medical, general, party fallen, refusal.
1:52 p.m. Summer St., report of an injured seal on rocks, no issues.
2:13 p.m. Forest St., past dispute over dog complaint, parties already separated.
4:08 p.m. Transfer Station, verbal altercation, peace restored.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
2:44 p.m. Walker Rd., report of extinguished outlet fire, completed.
7:33 p.m. Hickory Hill, well-being check, all in order.
9:33 p.m. Pine St., MV-stop, speeding violation, verbal warning.