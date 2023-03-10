MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27
9:07 a.m. Route 128SB, pole in roadway, area checked, not found.
10:47 a.m. Summer St., expired license, valid in NY, no action.
11:15 a.m. Powder House Lane, weak and dehydrated, transported to hospital.
12:35 p.m. Route 128NB, flat tire, vehicle towed, occupants given ride.
1:53 p.m. Highwood Rd., fall, transported to hospital.
5:00 p.m. Summer St., medical alert alarm, accidental.
6:16 p.m. Summer St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, no injuries, report taken.
10:36 p.m. Summer St., plates don’t match registration, new car purchase.
6:51 a.m. Allen Ave., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
9:56 a.m. The Plains St., abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
4:05 p.m. Harbor St., passing in a no passing zone and speeding, citation issued.
5:34 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
2:59 a.m. Ocean St., fall, lift assist only.
5:16 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
9:01 p.m. School St., marked lanes, failure to stop and no directional, verbal warning.
9:42 p.m. Beach St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
12:57 p.m. Route 128SB, stolen box truck, arrest, vehicle towed.
4:42 p.m. School St., abnormal EKG and difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
9:29 p.m. Atwater Ave., dislocated knee, transported to hospital.
6:11 a.m. Old Essex Rd., low blood sugar, patient refusal.
9:00 a.m. Pine St., fall victim, assisted.
12:17 p.m. Boardman Ave., garage entry alarm, cancelled.
6:53 p.m. Elm St., motor vehicle stop, for operation without lights, verbal warning.
1:06 a.m. Beach St., group of youths walking, heading home.
2:33 a.m. Route 128SB, marked lanes violation, verbal warning.
11:38 a.m. Beach St., hazardous sign on fence
