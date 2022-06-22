Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

1:11 a.m.  Summer St., car in lot with doors open, logged.

7:04 a.m.  Victoria Rd., uncontrollable bladder, transported to hospital.

10:49 a.m.  The Plains St., request for well-being check, contact made.

11:43 a.m.  Route 128SB, trail rider with broken ankle, extracted and transported to hospital.

 

MONDAY, JUNE 13

9:52 a.m.  Arbella St., fire inspection, complete.

12:05 p.m.  Beach St., park and walk public float, complete.

3:03 p.m.  Harbor, dog swimming in harbor, logged.

7:29 p.m.  Summer St., family of ducks crossing the road, no issues.

 

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

3:12 a.m.  Newport Park Rd., abdominal pain, transported to hospital.

5:10 a.m.  Walker Rd., heart racing, transported to hospital.

10:29 a.m.  Beach St., dead shark reported on White Beach, Animal Control Officer notified.

11:02 a.m.  Moses Hill Rd., speeding, written warning.

 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

9:39 a.m.  School St., car blocking roadway, made contact and car moved.

2:11 p.m.  Ledgewood Rd., trapped turtle, assisted by Animal Control Officer.

2:30 p.m.  Butler Ave., drone flying around private property, logged.

6:00 p.m.  Masconomo St., child hit head, refusal.

 

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

2:00 a.m.  Highland Ave., fall, patient refusal.

10:51 a.m.  Southern Ave., tree down in roadway, Essex Police Department notified.

12:15 p.m.  The Plains St., fall alert, patient refusal obtained.

7:37 p.m.  Harbor St., baby bunnies in yard, Animal Control Officer notified.

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

4:49 a.m.  Summer St., fall, cut hand and wrist, patient refusal.

8:18 a.m.  Brice Lane, loose dog, owner retrieved animal.

4:14 p.m.  School St., EKG changes, patient refusal.

5:32 p.m.  School St., disabled motor vehicle, flat tires, waiting for AAA.

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

7:30 a.m.  Central St., complaint about tree work at 7 a.m., logged.

12:00 p.m.  Lincoln St., wrong way up street, verbal warning issued.

3:05 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning issued.

7:49 p.m.  Beaver Dam Rd., commercial burglar alarm, all in order.

