SUNDAY, JUNE 12
1:11 a.m. Summer St., car in lot with doors open, logged.
7:04 a.m. Victoria Rd., uncontrollable bladder, transported to hospital.
10:49 a.m. The Plains St., request for well-being check, contact made.
11:43 a.m. Route 128SB, trail rider with broken ankle, extracted and transported to hospital.
MONDAY, JUNE 13
9:52 a.m. Arbella St., fire inspection, complete.
12:05 p.m. Beach St., park and walk public float, complete.
3:03 p.m. Harbor, dog swimming in harbor, logged.
7:29 p.m. Summer St., family of ducks crossing the road, no issues.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
3:12 a.m. Newport Park Rd., abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
5:10 a.m. Walker Rd., heart racing, transported to hospital.
10:29 a.m. Beach St., dead shark reported on White Beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
11:02 a.m. Moses Hill Rd., speeding, written warning.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
9:39 a.m. School St., car blocking roadway, made contact and car moved.
2:11 p.m. Ledgewood Rd., trapped turtle, assisted by Animal Control Officer.
2:30 p.m. Butler Ave., drone flying around private property, logged.
6:00 p.m. Masconomo St., child hit head, refusal.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
2:00 a.m. Highland Ave., fall, patient refusal.
10:51 a.m. Southern Ave., tree down in roadway, Essex Police Department notified.
12:15 p.m. The Plains St., fall alert, patient refusal obtained.
7:37 p.m. Harbor St., baby bunnies in yard, Animal Control Officer notified.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
4:49 a.m. Summer St., fall, cut hand and wrist, patient refusal.
8:18 a.m. Brice Lane, loose dog, owner retrieved animal.
4:14 p.m. School St., EKG changes, patient refusal.
5:32 p.m. School St., disabled motor vehicle, flat tires, waiting for AAA.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
7:30 a.m. Central St., complaint about tree work at 7 a.m., logged.
12:00 p.m. Lincoln St., wrong way up street, verbal warning issued.
3:05 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning issued.
7:49 p.m. Beaver Dam Rd., commercial burglar alarm, all in order.