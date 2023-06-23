Manchester Police Notes

MONDAY, JUNE 12
12:55 a.m. Central St., suspicious activity, secured/checked.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 7:52 pm
5:21 p.m. Pleasant St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:16 p.m. School St., traffic hazard, notification made.
9:39 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
9:05 a.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
1:10 p.m. School St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
4:56 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:01 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
8:29 a.m. Atwater Ave., fire alarm, fire false.
2:45 p.m. Summer St., utility request, notification made.
7:07 p.m. Lincoln St., property damage, vandalism, report to follow.
11:13 p.m. Norwood Ave., disturbance, secured/checked.
12:01 p.m. Forster Rd., animal complaint, other.
3:25 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle accident with injury, report to follow.
8:22 p.m. Woodholm Rd., citizen assist, spoken to.
10:44 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:49 a.m. Old Wenham Way, fire alarm, false alarm.
11:12 a.m. School St., motor vehicle accident with personal injury, assisted as needed.
12:06 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:23 p.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:48 a.m. North St., harassment, assisted as needed.
10:22 a.m. Pleasant St., animal complaint, report to follow.
1:09 p.m. Raymond St., motor vehicle accident with injury, transported to hospital.
10:15 p.m. Beach St., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
