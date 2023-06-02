MONDAY, MAY 22
MONDAY, MAY 22
9:01 a.m. Mill St., theft, report to follow.
12:16 p.m. Singing Beach, directed patrol, secured/checked.
4:07 p.m. North St., parking complaint, assisted as needed.
8:39 p.m. Walker Rd., animal complaint, notification made.
7:59 a.m. Mill St., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.
10:19 a.m. Walker Rd., selective enforcement, written warning.
6:02 p.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
10:29 p.m. Church St., disturbance, spoken to.
8:07 a.m. Lincoln St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
12:19 p.m. Beach St., animal complaint, gone on arrival.
4:43 p.m. Summer St., animal complaint, gone on arrival.
5:23 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:30 a.m. Raymond St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
2:06 p.m. Morse Court, animal complaint, report to follow.
4:11 p.m. Central St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
9:57 p.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle stop, unlicensed operation, criminal application.
8:13 a.m. School Zone, selective enforcement, other.
1:28 p.m. Beach St., motor vehicle accident with injury, report to follow.
3:07 p.m. Mill St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
9:40 p.m. Boardman Ave., suspicious activity, assisted as needed.
2:09 p.m. Pine St., 911 call, disconnected, no action.
2:19 p.m. Central St., citizen assist, secured/checked.
8:36 p.m. Summer St., selective enforcement, no action taken.
9:49 p.m. Union St., selective enforcement, no action taken.
12:36 a.m. Beach St., fire alarm, assisted as needed.
11:56 a.m. Central St., watercraft incident, citation issued.
12:49 p.m. Central St., watercraft incident, written warning.
4:53 p.m. Pine St., fire other, fire confirmed.
