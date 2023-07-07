MONDAY, JUNE 26
12:48 a.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
4:24 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle accident no personal injury, report to follow.
8:06 p.m. Summer St., disturbance, secured/checked.
9:51 p.m. Church St., animal complaint, notification made.
8:17 a.m. Summer St., citizens assist, spoken to.
2:25 p.m. Sky Top Drive, motor vehicle lockout, assisted as needed.
7:05 p.m. Beach St., suspicious activity, report to follow.
9:34 p.m. Bridge St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:28 a.m. Ocean St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
12:52 p.m. Old Essex Rd., fire alarm, fire false.
7:10 p.m. Central St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
9:59 p.m. Coolidge Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:13 a.m. The Plains St., fire alarm, fire false.
10:26 a.m. Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
1:25 p.m. School St., theft, report to follow.
10:52 p.m. Beach St., alarm, secured/checked.
10:39 a.m. Tucks Point Rd., animal complaint, notification made.
3:54 p.m. Beach St., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.
6:56 p.m. Beach St., fire alarm, fire false.
8:09 p.m. Beach St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
12:16 p.m. Central St., citizen assist, spoken to.
1:28 p.m. Rock Dundee, watercraft enforcement, written warning.
5:47 p.m. Beach St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
5:50 p.m. Old Essex Rd., fire alarm, fire confirmed.
3:31 a.m. Summer St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
2:43 p.m. North St., harassment, spoken to.
3:25 p.m. School St., animal complaint, notification made.
10:39 p.m. Rockwood Heights Rd., welfare check, report to follow.
