Manchester Police Notes

MONDAY, JULY 10
8:43 a.m. Central St., citizen assist, spoken to.
Updated: July 21, 2023 @ 11:06 pm
8:43 a.m. Central St., citizen assist, spoken to.
10:37 a.m. Jersey Lane, parking complaint, spoken to.
6:39 p.m. Forster Rd., disturbance, spoken to.
10:08 p.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
11:44 a.m. Route 128SB, traffic hazard, assisted as needed.
2:04 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
4:09 p.m. Bridge St., theft, report to follow.
9:31 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:24 a.m. School St., animal complaint, other.
10:30 a.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., animal complaint, spoken to.
3:11 p.m. White Beach, directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:34 p.m. Union St., suspicious activity, arrest.
4:19 a.m. School St., fire alarm, fire false.
5:28 p.m. Central St., suspicious activity, spoken to.
8:58 p.m. Bridge St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:22 p.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, arrest.
8:36 a.m. Central St., citizen assist, spoken to.
10:02 a.m. Forest St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, written warning.
5:22 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
9:40 p.m. Pleasant St., parking complaint, parking enforcement.
1:39 a.m. Masconomo St., suspicious activity, spoken to.
8:56 a.m. Hickory Hill Rd., citizen assist, secured/checked.
6:06 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
10:31 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
1:46 a.m. School St., selective enforcement, other.
11:39 a.m. School St., fire alarm, fire false.
12:55 p.m. Beach St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:43 p.m. Woodholm Rd., residential alarm, secured/checked.
