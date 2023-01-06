SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25
4:14 p.m. Bennet St., fire alarm activation, all in order.
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 1:51 pm
6:40 p.m. Magnolia Ave., party choking, refusal.
4:16 p.m. Arbella St., general unwellness, patient refusal.
4:29 p.m. Hidden Ledge Rd., difficulty breathing, patient refusal.
5:04 p.m. Summer St., no lights, verbal warning.
5:16 p.m. Ocean St., car with dead battery, assisted as needed.
12:34 p.m. Beach St., fire alarm, likely faulty alarm panel.
1:39 p.m. Pleasant St., speed violation, verbal warning.
1:51 p.m. Pine St., speed violation, verbal warning.
2:08 p.m. Pine St., speed violation, verbal warning.
8:36 a.m. Newport Park, shoulder pain and incontinence, transport to hospital.
1:11 p.m. Brookwood Rd., reporting hunting on conservation land, advised.
2:25 p.m. Hickory Hill Rd., weakness, fever, coughing, patient refusal.
4:02 p.m. Hidden Ledge Rd., flu-like symptoms, transported to hospital.
5:01 p.m. Route 128SB, out of gas, assisted as needed.
2:41 p.m. Beach St., community policing, logged.
4:02 p.m. Beach St., found credit card, logged.
8:42 p.m. Crafts Court, loose dog complaint, Animal Control Officer notified.
11:06 a.m. Vine St., hands free violation, written warning.
3:30 p.m. Essex, possible disabled motor vehicle, Essex notified.
4:37 p.m. Summer St., sprinkler issues, investigation complete.
