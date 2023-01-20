SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
1:22 a.m. Powder House Lane, issue with blow-dryer, complete.
1:22 a.m. Powder House Lane, issue with blow-dryer, complete.
8:55 a.m. Route 128NB, vehicle rollover, Mass State Police to handle.
10:08 p.m. School St., vehicle with interior lights on, spoke with owner.
10:18 p.m. The Plains St., neighbor yelling, slamming doors, resolved.
No report.
9:07 a.m. Route 128NB, report of tractor trailer on fire, negative findings.
9:58 a.m. Beach St., DPW vehicle backed into parked vehicle, report.
1:48 p.m. Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, Tally’s to remove vehicle.
7:44 p.m. Pine St., marked lanes violation, verbal warning.
7:55 a.m. Route 128SB, erratic operator, Mass State Police notified.
10:42 a.m. Route 128SB, non-transparent windows, written warning issued.
2:30 a.m. Central St., DPW paged out for road treatment, completed.
6:43 a.m. Sawmill Circle, nosebleed, patient refusal.
8:39 a.m. Beach St., railroad gates malfunctioning, reset.
5:00 p.m. School St., adult arrest in town for Beverly Police Department, complete.
9:33 a.m. School St., diesel in the roadway, DPW to handle.
5:22 p.m. Route 128SB, marked lanes and low speed violations, verbal warning.
7:42 p.m. Desmond Ave., loose dog, reunited with owner.
11:47 p.m. Route 128NB ramp, disabled motor vehicle on ramp, negative findings.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14
3:32 a.m. Summer St., youths in front of Crosby’s, waiting for a ride.
1:05 p.m. School St., mutual aid ambulance to Topsfield, cancelled.
1:28 p.m. Summer St., disabled motor vehicle in parking lot, private tow to remove.
