MONDAY, AUGUST 30
3:39 a.m. Summer St., bleeding problem, transported to hospital.
10:29 a.m. School St., 3 cars parked on sidewalk, moved.
1:46 p.m. Moses Hill Rd., speeding, written warning.
4:43 p.m. Proctor St., injured seal, Animal Control Officer and NOAA notified.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 31
7:59 a.m. Brookwood Rd., bee sting, transported to hospital.
10:49 a.m. Bennett St., prior chest pain and low blood pressure, transported to hospital.
1:44 p.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., intoxicated male falling down and bleeding, patient refusal.
11:15 p.m. School St., neighbor outside yelling, no issues.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
11:18 a.m. Walker Rd., speeding, written warning.
11:51 a.m. Crafts Court, speeding, verbal warning.
3:26 p.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle accident, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
2:04 a.m. School St., stop sign and speeding violations, citation and written warning.
5:50 a.m. Ocean St., tree on power lines, National Grid to handle.
11:14 a.m. School St., speeding, verbal warning.
1:21 p.m. Jersey Lane, residential burglar alarm, no issues.
5:34 p.m. Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, AAA on the way.
9:47 p.m. School St., vehicle with windows covered up, no issues.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
5:30 a.m. School St., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
9:22 a.m. Brookwood Rd., fire alarm drill at Brookwood School, complete.
11:08 a.m. Lincoln St., burglar alarm activation, all in order.
8:03 p.m. Central St., found credit card, logged.
8:33 p.m. Newport Park, speeding and no lights, written warning.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
10:21 a.m. Beach St., park and walk downtown, complete.
1:17 p.m. Beach St., female party having a possible seizure, transported to hospital.
1:30 p.m. Central St., possible shark sighting, Harbormaster notified.
8:12 p.m. Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
9:18 p.m. School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.