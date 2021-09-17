MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
6:43 a.m. School St., selective enforcement, no violations.
9:54 a.m. Pine St., fall, transported to hospital.
2:17 p.m. Summer St., speeding, marked lanes violation, verbal warning.
4:47 p.m. Pine St., speeding, written warning.
11:06 p.m. Woodholm Rd., speeding, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
12:42 a.m. Norwood Ave., barking dog, nothing heard.
4:44 a.m. The Plains St., chest pain, transported to hospital.
8:55 a.m. Lincoln St., ambulance 1 and squad 3 to MERHS for fire drill, complete.
1:31 p.m. Bridge St., horse loose in field, horse corralled.
6:18 p.m. Beach St., park and walk downtown, complete.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
8:10 a.m. Lincoln St. school zone enforcement, complete.
11:10 a.m. Windemere Park, parking complaint about large truck, truck moved.
2:21 p.m. Raymond St., commercial burglar alarm, no issues.
7:44 p.m. Ocean St., campfire on beach, fire put out.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
12:58 a.m. School St., radar/traffic enforcement, no violations.
9:16 a.m. Ledgewood Rd., accidental 911 call, no issues.
2:30 p.m. Lincoln St., disabled motor vehicle, assisted.
3:58 p.m. Newport Park, residential lockout, assisted.
6:37 p.m. Lincoln St., selective traffic enforcement, no violations.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
1:18 a.m. Ashland Ave., area check, Manchester Marine, complete.
11:00 a.m. Raymond St., bee sting, transported to hospital.
2:28 p.m. Pleasant St. extension, minor fender bender, follow up to occur.
10:30 p.m. Forest St., selective traffic enforcement, no violations.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
12:42 a.m. Beach St., area check, Singing Beach, complete.
4:55 a.m. Smith Lane, chest pain, transported to hospital.
10:50 a.m. Summer St., dead turkey in park, DPW notified.
11:22 a.m. Summer St., woman fell off bike, transported to hospital.
3:04 p.m. Masconomo St., vehicle parked at Lobster Cove, citation given.
8:01 p.m. Central St., female with seizures, patient refusal.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
1:04 a.m. Lincoln St., directed patrol, all in order.
1:19 a.m. Morse Court, medical aid, transported to hospital.
7:41 a.m. Crafts Court, speeding, verbal warning.
11:31 a.m. Bridge St., dead fox in road, State DPW notified.
2:33 p.m. Beach St., multiple illegally parked cars, tickets issued.
5:59 p.m. Bridge St., 3 motorcycles at high speed, negative findings.