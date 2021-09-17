Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

6:43 a.m.  School St., selective enforcement, no violations.

9:54 a.m.  Pine St., fall, transported to hospital.

2:17 p.m.  Summer St., speeding, marked lanes violation, verbal warning.

4:47 p.m.  Pine St., speeding, written warning.

11:06 p.m.  Woodholm Rd., speeding, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

12:42 a.m.  Norwood Ave., barking dog, nothing heard.

4:44 a.m.  The Plains St., chest pain, transported to hospital.

8:55 a.m.  Lincoln St., ambulance 1 and squad 3 to MERHS for fire drill, complete.

1:31 p.m.  Bridge St., horse loose in field, horse corralled.

6:18 p.m.  Beach St., park and walk downtown, complete.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

8:10 a.m.  Lincoln St. school zone enforcement, complete.

11:10 a.m.  Windemere Park, parking complaint about large truck, truck moved.

2:21 p.m.  Raymond St., commercial burglar alarm, no issues.

7:44 p.m.  Ocean St., campfire on beach, fire put out.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

12:58 a.m.  School St., radar/traffic enforcement, no violations.

9:16 a.m.  Ledgewood Rd., accidental 911 call, no issues.

2:30 p.m.  Lincoln St., disabled motor vehicle, assisted.

3:58 p.m.  Newport Park, residential lockout, assisted.

6:37 p.m.  Lincoln St., selective traffic enforcement, no violations.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

1:18 a.m.  Ashland Ave., area check, Manchester Marine, complete.

11:00 a.m.  Raymond St., bee sting, transported to hospital.

2:28 p.m.  Pleasant St. extension, minor fender bender, follow up to occur.

10:30 p.m.  Forest St., selective traffic enforcement, no violations.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

12:42 a.m.  Beach St., area check, Singing Beach, complete.

4:55 a.m.  Smith Lane, chest pain, transported to hospital.

10:50 a.m.  Summer St., dead turkey in park, DPW notified.

11:22 a.m.  Summer St., woman fell off bike, transported to hospital.

3:04 p.m.  Masconomo St., vehicle parked at Lobster Cove, citation given.

8:01 p.m.  Central St., female with seizures, patient refusal.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

1:04 a.m.  Lincoln St., directed patrol, all in order.

1:19 a.m.  Morse Court, medical aid, transported to hospital.

7:41 a.m.  Crafts Court, speeding, verbal warning.

11:31 a.m.  Bridge St., dead fox in road, State DPW notified.

2:33 p.m.  Beach St., multiple illegally parked cars, tickets issued.

5:59 p.m.  Bridge St., 3 motorcycles at high speed, negative findings.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 