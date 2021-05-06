MONDAY, APRIL 26
2:06 a.m. Eaglehead Rd., basement and living room motion alarm, due to power restoration.
2:03 p.m. Pine St., speeding, verbal warning.
5:39 p.m. Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, towed to residence.
8:24 p.m. Forest Lane, reaction to vaccine, patient refusal.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
7:02 a.m. Norwood Ave., town light pole struck, DPW and National Grid notified.
12:09 p.m. School St., deer struck vehicle, logged.
2:50 p.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
6:54 p.m. Beach St., multiple dogs on beach, negative findings.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
9:24 a.m. Hickory Hill Rd., possible stroke, transport to hospital.
11:54 a.m. Kings Way, open brush burn investigation, no issues.
2:28 p.m. Smith’s Point Rd., bird struck house and may be injured, Animal Control Officer notified.
4:05 p.m. Kings Way, investigating a legal burn, resident told to extinguish.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
7:22 a.m. Lincoln St., school traffic, complete.
11:45 a.m. Central St., License to Carry application dropped off and fingerprints, complete.
2:47 p.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
5:58 a.m. Beach St., complaint about port-a-potty, referred to DPW.
12:06 p.m. School St., harassment, logged.
1:39 p.m. Pleasant St., low blood pressure, transport to hospital.
6:33 p.m. Beach St., tree down, DPW notified to remove.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
10:00 a.m. Summer St., community policing.
10:47 a.m. Desmond Ave., dog loose, negative findings.
5:33 p.m. Moses Hill Rd., motor vehicle stop, marked lanes and speeding, written warning issued.
5:51 p.m. Smith Lane, medical, panic attack caused by head injury, transport to hospital.
7:38 p.m. Summer St., hit and run, Coolidge Point parking lot, investigation ongoing.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
6:35 a.m. Union St., party with altered mental status, transport to hospital.
10:23 a.m. Route 128SB, report of debris in the passing lane, handled by Gloucester.
10:52 a.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle stop for speeding, written warning.
1:29 p.m. Tappan St., elderly female altered mental status, transport to hospital.
2:45 p.m. Lincoln Ave., report of burning in area, illegal burn extinguished.
9:44 p.m. Pleasant St., disabled motor vehicle, hazards on, private tow.