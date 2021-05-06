Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, APRIL 26

2:06 a.m.  Eaglehead Rd., basement and living room motion alarm, due to power restoration.

2:03 p.m.  Pine St., speeding, verbal warning.

5:39 p.m.  Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, towed to residence.

8:24 p.m.  Forest Lane, reaction to vaccine, patient refusal.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

7:02 a.m.  Norwood Ave., town light pole struck, DPW and National Grid notified.

12:09 p.m.  School St., deer struck vehicle, logged.

2:50 p.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

6:54 p.m.  Beach St., multiple dogs on beach, negative findings.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

9:24 a.m.  Hickory Hill Rd., possible stroke, transport to hospital.

11:54 a.m.  Kings Way, open brush burn investigation, no issues.

2:28 p.m.  Smith’s Point Rd., bird struck house and may be injured, Animal Control Officer notified.

4:05 p.m.  Kings Way, investigating a legal burn, resident told to extinguish.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

7:22 a.m.  Lincoln St., school traffic, complete.

11:45 a.m.  Central St., License to Carry application dropped off and fingerprints, complete.

2:47 p.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

5:58 a.m.  Beach St., complaint about port-a-potty, referred to DPW.

12:06 p.m.  School St., harassment, logged.

1:39 p.m.  Pleasant St., low blood pressure, transport to hospital.

6:33 p.m.  Beach St., tree down, DPW notified to remove.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

10:00 a.m.  Summer St., community policing.

10:47 a.m.  Desmond Ave., dog loose, negative findings.

5:33 p.m.  Moses Hill Rd., motor vehicle stop, marked lanes and speeding, written warning issued.

5:51 p.m.  Smith Lane, medical, panic attack caused by head injury, transport to hospital.

7:38 p.m.  Summer St., hit and run, Coolidge Point parking lot, investigation ongoing.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

6:35 a.m.  Union St., party with altered mental status, transport to hospital.

10:23 a.m.  Route 128SB, report of debris in the passing lane, handled by Gloucester.

10:52 a.m.  Route 128NB, motor vehicle stop for speeding, written warning.

1:29 p.m.  Tappan St., elderly female altered mental status, transport to hospital.

2:45 p.m.  Lincoln Ave., report of burning in area, illegal burn extinguished.

9:44 p.m.  Pleasant St., disabled motor vehicle, hazards on, private tow.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

