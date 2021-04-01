Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MARCH 22

2:17 p.m.  School St., fire training, complete.

3:33 p.m.  Tappan St., loud skateboarders, logged.

7:05 p.m.  Beach St., defective equipment violation, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

7:21 a.m.  Newport Park Rd, shortness of breath, transported to hospital.

12:19 p.m.  Central St., money turned in, logged.

1:56 p.m.  School St., mutual aid for lost hikers, found and on the way.

3:42 p.m.  Highland Ave., unconscious female, transported to hospital.

4:07 p.m.  Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, State Police notified.

8:05 p.m.  Route 128SB, Mass State Police report pedestrian walking, negative findings.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

12:12 a.m.  Bell Court, electrical issue, resolved.

6:48 a.m.  Beach St., past possible breaking and entering, building checked, no issues.

10:42 p.m.  The Plains St., chest pain and difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

12:08 p.m.  Vine St. revoked insurance violation, criminal application, citation.

4:26 p.m.  Beach St., loose dog, negative findings.

6:30 p.m.  Crooked Lane, possible smoke, no issues.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

8:45 a.m.  Beach St., illegal dumping, follow up to occur later.

10:10 a.m.  Pleasant St., cardiac issues, transported to hospital.

9:48 p.m.  Desmond Ave., group of youths near cars, no issues.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

7:56 a.m.  Ocean St., severe pain, transported to hospital.

2:35 p.m.  Crooked Lane, vehicle on logging road, vehicle to leave area.

3:07 p.m.  Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, flat tire, tire changed, motor vehicle on its way.

9:49 p.m.  Route 128NB ramp, speeding and lights violation, written warning.

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

1:19 a.m.  Eaglehead Rd., suspicious motor vehicle in the area.

10:29 a.m.  Beach St., parking complaint, camper trailer.

6:29 p.m.  North St., battery issue in carbon monoxide detector, removed faulty detectors.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

