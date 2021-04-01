MONDAY, MARCH 22
2:17 p.m. School St., fire training, complete.
3:33 p.m. Tappan St., loud skateboarders, logged.
7:05 p.m. Beach St., defective equipment violation, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
7:21 a.m. Newport Park Rd, shortness of breath, transported to hospital.
12:19 p.m. Central St., money turned in, logged.
1:56 p.m. School St., mutual aid for lost hikers, found and on the way.
3:42 p.m. Highland Ave., unconscious female, transported to hospital.
4:07 p.m. Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, State Police notified.
8:05 p.m. Route 128SB, Mass State Police report pedestrian walking, negative findings.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
12:12 a.m. Bell Court, electrical issue, resolved.
6:48 a.m. Beach St., past possible breaking and entering, building checked, no issues.
10:42 p.m. The Plains St., chest pain and difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
12:08 p.m. Vine St. revoked insurance violation, criminal application, citation.
4:26 p.m. Beach St., loose dog, negative findings.
6:30 p.m. Crooked Lane, possible smoke, no issues.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
8:45 a.m. Beach St., illegal dumping, follow up to occur later.
10:10 a.m. Pleasant St., cardiac issues, transported to hospital.
9:48 p.m. Desmond Ave., group of youths near cars, no issues.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
7:56 a.m. Ocean St., severe pain, transported to hospital.
2:35 p.m. Crooked Lane, vehicle on logging road, vehicle to leave area.
3:07 p.m. Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, flat tire, tire changed, motor vehicle on its way.
9:49 p.m. Route 128NB ramp, speeding and lights violation, written warning.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
1:19 a.m. Eaglehead Rd., suspicious motor vehicle in the area.
10:29 a.m. Beach St., parking complaint, camper trailer.
6:29 p.m. North St., battery issue in carbon monoxide detector, removed faulty detectors.