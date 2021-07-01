Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

8:25 a.m.  Beach St., speeding, written warning.

12:09 p.m.  Masconomo St., boat on rocks, Seatow to remove.

1:31 p.m.  Raymond St., dogs on beach, three dogs removed from beach.

7:45 p.m.  Highland Ave., motor vehicle vs. deer, no injuries, deer deceased.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

9:26 a.m.  Beach St., smoke from roof, smoke from wood fired pizza oven vent.

12:49 p.m.  Summer St., dead seal on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.

6:11 p.m.  Summer St., two car motor vehicle accident, crash report to follow.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

7:23 a.m.  School St., radar/traffic enforcement, no violations.

1:12 p.m.  Pine St., speeding, written warning issued.

5:50 p.m.  Route 128SB, motor vehicle overheating, smoking, towed from scene.

11:44 p.m.  Highwood Rd., baby locked in car, entry gained to motor vehicle.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

10:10 a.m.  Bridge St., altered mental status, transported to hospital.

12:49 p.m.  Walker Rd., speeding, written warning.

2:27 p.m.  Pine St., speeding, verbal warning.

8:29 p.m.  Summer St., passing in no passing zone, written warning.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

7:45 a.m.  School St., lift assist, complete.

10:29 a.m.  Pleasant St., radar, one violation.

1:13 p.m.  Route 128NB, smoke coming from vehicle, overheated, no issues.

7:39 p.m.  Bridge St., carbon dioxide activation, faulty detector.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

7:37 a.m.  Boardman Ave., fall with ankle injury, transported to hospital.

8:15 a.m.  School St., fall, transported to hospital.

9:15 a.m.  Raymond St., dog on beach, ordered off by Animal Control Officer, complied.

10:10 a.m.  Newport Park, chest pain, sweating, transported to hospital.

1:15 p.m.  Beach St., dog bite, refused medical attention, Animal Control Officer notified.

5:24 p.m.  Woodholm Rd., fall with injury, transported to hospital.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

9:02 a.m.  Eaglehead Rd., shallow breathing, transported to hospital.

2:05 p.m.  Harbor, rescued jet ski operator, completed.

3:33 p.m.  Beach St., boat capsized off beach, assisted.

8:03 p.m.  School St., lifeline activation, fall, assisted into  bed.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

