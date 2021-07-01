8:25 a.m. Beach St., speeding, written warning.
12:09 p.m. Masconomo St., boat on rocks, Seatow to remove.
1:31 p.m. Raymond St., dogs on beach, three dogs removed from beach.
7:45 p.m. Highland Ave., motor vehicle vs. deer, no injuries, deer deceased.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
9:26 a.m. Beach St., smoke from roof, smoke from wood fired pizza oven vent.
12:49 p.m. Summer St., dead seal on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
6:11 p.m. Summer St., two car motor vehicle accident, crash report to follow.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
7:23 a.m. School St., radar/traffic enforcement, no violations.
1:12 p.m. Pine St., speeding, written warning issued.
5:50 p.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle overheating, smoking, towed from scene.
11:44 p.m. Highwood Rd., baby locked in car, entry gained to motor vehicle.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
10:10 a.m. Bridge St., altered mental status, transported to hospital.
12:49 p.m. Walker Rd., speeding, written warning.
2:27 p.m. Pine St., speeding, verbal warning.
8:29 p.m. Summer St., passing in no passing zone, written warning.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
7:45 a.m. School St., lift assist, complete.
10:29 a.m. Pleasant St., radar, one violation.
1:13 p.m. Route 128NB, smoke coming from vehicle, overheated, no issues.
7:39 p.m. Bridge St., carbon dioxide activation, faulty detector.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
7:37 a.m. Boardman Ave., fall with ankle injury, transported to hospital.
8:15 a.m. School St., fall, transported to hospital.
9:15 a.m. Raymond St., dog on beach, ordered off by Animal Control Officer, complied.
10:10 a.m. Newport Park, chest pain, sweating, transported to hospital.
1:15 p.m. Beach St., dog bite, refused medical attention, Animal Control Officer notified.
5:24 p.m. Woodholm Rd., fall with injury, transported to hospital.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
9:02 a.m. Eaglehead Rd., shallow breathing, transported to hospital.
2:05 p.m. Harbor, rescued jet ski operator, completed.
3:33 p.m. Beach St., boat capsized off beach, assisted.
8:03 p.m. School St., lifeline activation, fall, assisted into bed.