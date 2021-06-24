Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JUNE 14

9:29 a.m.  Blynman Circle, take report of larcenies, report taken.

4:17 p.m.  Loading Place Rd., diabetic issues, transport to hospital.

5:58 p.m.  Crooked Lane, car collecting from recycle bins, information taken.

6:18 p.m.  School St., basement flooding, pipe broke, water shut off.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

1:18 a.m.  Central St., male party, transported to Field Rd., Magnolia.

8:39 a.m.  Lincoln St., speed, written warning.

10:24 a.m.  Central St., found phone, logged.

3:26 p.m.  The Plains St., severe pain, transport to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

1:37 a.m.  Beach St., speeding, arrest for OUI.

11:53 a.m.  Forrester Rd., burglar alarm, accidental activation.

6:09 p.m.  Walker Rd., dog attack, Animal Control Officer notified.

9:34 p.m.  Summer St., lost wallet, information taken.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

8:56 a.m.  Newport Park Rd., lifeline activation, transport to hospital.

5:20 p.m.  Masconomo St., boulder in roadway, not a hazard, DPW notified.

9:45 p.m.  Desmond Ave., hurt baby bunny, Animal Control Officer notified.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

12:57 a.m.  Beach St., accelerated heartrate, transport to hospital.

8:39 a.m.  Central St., male taking pictures inside vehicle, report taken.

4:44 p.m.  Summer St., one way violation, verbal warning.

11:26 p.m.  Smiths Point Rd., vomiting and nausea, transport to hospital.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

9:22 a.m.  Magnolia Ave., elderly female feeling faint, transport to hospital.

1:22 p.m.  Beach St., report of a large rock in road, DPW notified.

4:57 p.m.  Church St., dehydration, fall, transport to hospital.

8:45 p.m.  Bridge St., marked lanes, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

12:20 a.m.  Pine St., damage to town signs, replaced.

9:55 a.m.  Summer St., lost dog, Coolidge Point Reserve, dog returned to owner.

2:01 p.m.  Beach St., hit and run accident involving two motor vehicles.

2:39 p.m.  Brice Lane, motor vehicle stop for speeding, verbal warning.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

