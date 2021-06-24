MONDAY, JUNE 14
9:29 a.m. Blynman Circle, take report of larcenies, report taken.
4:17 p.m. Loading Place Rd., diabetic issues, transport to hospital.
5:58 p.m. Crooked Lane, car collecting from recycle bins, information taken.
6:18 p.m. School St., basement flooding, pipe broke, water shut off.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
1:18 a.m. Central St., male party, transported to Field Rd., Magnolia.
8:39 a.m. Lincoln St., speed, written warning.
10:24 a.m. Central St., found phone, logged.
3:26 p.m. The Plains St., severe pain, transport to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
1:37 a.m. Beach St., speeding, arrest for OUI.
11:53 a.m. Forrester Rd., burglar alarm, accidental activation.
6:09 p.m. Walker Rd., dog attack, Animal Control Officer notified.
9:34 p.m. Summer St., lost wallet, information taken.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
8:56 a.m. Newport Park Rd., lifeline activation, transport to hospital.
5:20 p.m. Masconomo St., boulder in roadway, not a hazard, DPW notified.
9:45 p.m. Desmond Ave., hurt baby bunny, Animal Control Officer notified.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
12:57 a.m. Beach St., accelerated heartrate, transport to hospital.
8:39 a.m. Central St., male taking pictures inside vehicle, report taken.
4:44 p.m. Summer St., one way violation, verbal warning.
11:26 p.m. Smiths Point Rd., vomiting and nausea, transport to hospital.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
9:22 a.m. Magnolia Ave., elderly female feeling faint, transport to hospital.
1:22 p.m. Beach St., report of a large rock in road, DPW notified.
4:57 p.m. Church St., dehydration, fall, transport to hospital.
8:45 p.m. Bridge St., marked lanes, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
12:20 a.m. Pine St., damage to town signs, replaced.
9:55 a.m. Summer St., lost dog, Coolidge Point Reserve, dog returned to owner.
2:01 p.m. Beach St., hit and run accident involving two motor vehicles.
2:39 p.m. Brice Lane, motor vehicle stop for speeding, verbal warning.