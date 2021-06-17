MONDAY, JUNE 7
8:51 a.m. Route 128SB motor vehicle vs. deer, motor vehicle able to leave.
9:26 a.m. Beach St., possible oil in the water, pollen in the water.
1:57 p.m. Summer St., fall with bleeding, patient refusal.
5:35 p.m. Raymond St., male seizing, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
4:15 a.m. Forest St., erratic operation, loud noise, area checked negative findings.
8:11 a.m. Forest St., mailbox and mirror knocked down, information taken.
9:40 a.m. Tappan St., stomach illness, transported to hospital.
10:54 a.m. Woodcrest Rd., fall with possible broken arm, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
9:00 a.m. School St., speeding, verbal warning.
1:00 p.m. Mill St., snapping turtle at door, Animal Control Officer notified.
2:40 p.m. Lincoln St., female fell, transported to hospital.
11:08 p.m. Union St., stop sign violation, written warning.
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
11:04 a.m. Central St., lost cat reported, information taken.
12:02 p.m. Gloucester, boards in road, Gloucester Police Department notified.
1:04 p.m. Central St., found wallet, logged.
4:20 p.m. Bennett St., fall, transported to hospital.
6:23 p.m. Spy Rock Hill, unresponsive female, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
8:39 a.m. Brook St., wires down, no issues.
10:29 a.m. Boardman Ave., car in the water, Mass State Police to handle.
1:32 p.m. Ledgewood Rd., fall with head strike, transported to hospital.
10:32 p.m. Brook St., kids tipping over porta potties, negative findings.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
9:23 a.m. School St., speeding violation, written warning.
3:08 p.m. Newport Park Rd., minor motor vehicle accident, information exchanged.
8:38 p.m. Masconomo St., Iphone turned in, logged.
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
3:35 a.m. Bridge St., lift assist requested, completed.
12:49 p.m. Masconomo St., expired registration, renewed roadside.
1:08 p.m. North St., possible stroke, transported to hospital.
2:02 p.m. Beach St., minor motor vehicle accident, papers exchanged.
7:22 p.m. Beach St., broken down jet ski, given numbers for tow.