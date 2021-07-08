MONDAY, JUNE 28
7:28 a.m. School St., crosswalk sign hit, DPW notified.
11:01 a.m. Beach St., three skunks in front of Calas, removed.
5:55 p.m. Raymond St., fall, broken arm, head injury, transported to hospital.
6:30 p.m. Masconomo St., red fox on lawn, looks sick, left area.
11:11 p.m. Summer St., fall with injuries to shoulder and head, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
4:53 a.m. Forest Lane, syncopal episode, transported to hospital.
10:25 a.m. Woodcrest Rd., stomach issues, transported to hospital.
3:40 p.m. School St., smoldering mulch, area soaked and raked.
8:56 p.m. Beach St., crosswalk violation, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
8:33 a.m. School St., car obstructing driveway, vehicle owner notified.
1:58 p.m. The Plains St., stolen air conditioner, air conditioner returned.
3:34 p.m. Woodholm Rd., elderly female dehydrated, transported to hospital.
6:40 p.m. Harbor St., tree blocking road, DPW notified.
9:09 p.m. Pleasant St., verbal domestic, parties separated for the night.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
6:11 a.m. Forest St., radar/traffic enforcement, one violation.
11:31 a.m. Ocean St., dogs on beach, two dogs removed from beach.
12:40 p.m. Masconomo St., burglar alarm activation, no issues.
5:21 p.m. School St., lift assist, assisted, no transport needed.
6:09 p.m. Beach St., lost wallet, information taken.
7:09 p.m. Old Essex Rd., selective traffic, no violations.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
7:39 a.m. Bridge St., burglary alarm, all secure.
6:16 p.m. Old Neck Rd., suspicious motor vehicle parked in driveway, no issues.
10:02 p.m. Central St., operating without headlights, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
12:21 a.m. Summer St., speeding violation, citation issued.
10:00 a.m. Beach St., downtown foot beat, complete.
5:22 p.m. School St., dog loose in street, retrieved by owner.
9:34 p.m. Church St., fall, transported to hospital.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
No report.