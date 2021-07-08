Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JUNE 28

7:28 a.m.  School St., crosswalk sign hit, DPW notified.

11:01 a.m.  Beach St., three skunks in front of Calas, removed.

5:55 p.m.  Raymond St., fall, broken arm, head injury, transported to hospital.

6:30 p.m.  Masconomo St., red fox on lawn, looks sick, left area.

11:11 p.m.  Summer St., fall with injuries to shoulder and head, transported to hospital.

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

4:53 a.m.  Forest Lane, syncopal episode, transported to hospital.

10:25 a.m.  Woodcrest Rd., stomach issues, transported to hospital.

3:40 p.m.  School St., smoldering mulch, area soaked and raked.

8:56 p.m.  Beach St., crosswalk violation, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

8:33 a.m.  School St., car obstructing driveway, vehicle owner notified.

1:58 p.m.  The Plains St., stolen air conditioner, air conditioner returned.

3:34 p.m.  Woodholm Rd., elderly female dehydrated, transported to hospital.

6:40 p.m.  Harbor St., tree blocking road, DPW notified.

9:09 p.m.  Pleasant St., verbal domestic, parties separated for the night.

THURSDAY, JULY 1

6:11 a.m.  Forest St., radar/traffic enforcement, one violation.

11:31 a.m.  Ocean St., dogs on beach, two dogs removed from beach.

12:40 p.m.  Masconomo St., burglar alarm activation, no issues.

5:21 p.m.  School St., lift assist, assisted, no transport needed.

6:09 p.m.  Beach St., lost wallet, information taken.

7:09 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., selective traffic, no violations.

FRIDAY, JULY 2

7:39 a.m. Bridge St., burglary alarm, all secure.

6:16 p.m.  Old Neck Rd., suspicious motor vehicle parked in driveway, no issues.

10:02 p.m.  Central St., operating without headlights, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

12:21 a.m.  Summer St., speeding violation, citation issued.

10:00 a.m.  Beach St., downtown foot beat, complete.

5:22 p.m.  School St., dog loose in street, retrieved by owner.

9:34 p.m.  Church St., fall, transported to hospital.

SUNDAY, JULY 4

No report.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

