MONDAY, JULY 7
1:35 a.m. Lincoln St., fireworks complaint, group of youths moved along.
12:10 p.m. Raymond St., dogs on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
1:41 p.m. Knight Rd., possible seizure, patient refusal.
3:21 p.m. Central St., lost iPhone and wallet, information taken.
9:29 p.m. School St., fallen party, lift assist.
TUESDAY, JULY 8
1:33 a.m. Cobb Ave., fireworks on beach, area checked, negative findings.
2:06 p.m. Summer St., speeding, verbal warning.
2:21 p.m. The Plains St., fall, transported to hospital.
8:12 p.m. Desmond Ave., difficulty breathing elevated heart rate, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 9
12:28 p.m. Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
1:18 p.m. Lincoln St., inspection at Memorial School, completed without incident.
2:12 p.m. Atwater Ave., female feeling faint, transported to hospital.
2:28 p.m. Butler Ave., fall with head strike, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, JULY 10
8:37 a.m. Mark St., accidental 911, no issues.
10:21 a.m. Chebacco Rd., Animal Control Officer woods patrol, no issues.
6:37 p.m. Lincoln St., stolen bicycle, patrols notified.
7:00 p.m. Central St., found debit card, logged.
FRIDAY, JULY 11
2:34 a.m. Summer St., speeding and marked lanes violation, verbal warning.
11:34 a.m. Smiths Point Rd., burglar alarm, no issues.
3:43 p.m. Union St., water problem, pump exchanged.
10:57 p.m. Harbor St., Dig Safe notification, replacing telephone pole.
SATURDAY, JULY 12, 2021
3:53 a.m. Masconomo St., fire alarm sounding, all in order.
10:40 a.m. Elm St., neighbor dispute over trees being cut, assisted.
11:10 a.m. Ocean St., Animal Control Officer patrol Black Beach, logged.
6:07 p.m. Central St., debit card turned in, logged.
6:10 p.m. Summer St., speeding, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, JULY 11, 2021
1:41 a.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
7:28 a.m. Ocean St., camper on the beach, sent on way.
10:43 a.m. Beach St., community policing, Singing Beach, clear.
1:04 p.m. Beach St., bicyclist down, medical aid, refusal.
3:26 p.m. Beach St., party fallen, transported to hospital.