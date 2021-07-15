Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JULY 7

1:35 a.m.  Lincoln St., fireworks complaint, group of youths moved along.

12:10 p.m.  Raymond St., dogs on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.

1:41 p.m.  Knight Rd., possible seizure, patient refusal.

3:21 p.m.  Central St., lost iPhone and wallet, information taken.

9:29 p.m.  School St., fallen party, lift assist.

TUESDAY, JULY 8

1:33 a.m.  Cobb Ave., fireworks on beach, area checked, negative findings.

2:06 p.m.  Summer St., speeding, verbal warning.

2:21 p.m.  The Plains St., fall, transported to hospital.

8:12 p.m.  Desmond Ave., difficulty breathing elevated heart rate, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 9

12:28 p.m.  Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

1:18 p.m.  Lincoln St., inspection at Memorial School, completed without incident.

2:12 p.m.  Atwater Ave., female feeling faint, transported to hospital.

2:28 p.m.  Butler Ave., fall with head strike, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, JULY 10

8:37 a.m.  Mark St., accidental 911, no issues.

10:21 a.m.  Chebacco Rd., Animal Control Officer woods patrol, no issues.

6:37 p.m.  Lincoln St., stolen bicycle, patrols notified.

7:00 p.m.  Central St., found debit card, logged.

FRIDAY, JULY 11

2:34 a.m.  Summer St., speeding and marked lanes violation, verbal warning.

11:34 a.m.  Smiths Point Rd., burglar alarm, no issues.

3:43 p.m.  Union St., water problem, pump exchanged.

10:57 p.m.  Harbor St., Dig Safe notification, replacing telephone pole.

SATURDAY, JULY 12, 2021

3:53 a.m.  Masconomo St., fire alarm sounding, all in order.

10:40 a.m.  Elm St., neighbor dispute over trees being cut, assisted.

11:10 a.m.  Ocean St., Animal Control Officer patrol Black Beach, logged.

6:07 p.m.  Central St., debit card turned in, logged.

6:10 p.m.  Summer St., speeding, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, JULY 11, 2021

1:41 a.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

7:28 a.m.  Ocean St., camper on the beach, sent on way.

10:43 a.m.  Beach St., community policing, Singing Beach, clear.

1:04 p.m.  Beach St., bicyclist down, medical aid, refusal.

3:26 p.m.  Beach St., party fallen, transported to hospital.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

