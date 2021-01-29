MONDAY, JANUARY 18
9:49 a.m. Summer St., expired inspection sticker, verbal warning.
6:00 p.m. School St., radar, no violations.
8:47 p.m. Pine St., dog bite, refusal.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 19
1:49 a.m. School St., traffic monitored, no violations.
2:45 p.m. School St., children lost in woods, located by parents.
3:43 p.m. Central St., found sword, logged to lost & found.
9:51 p.m. Route 128SB, speeding violation, written warning.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20
12:16 a.m. The Plains St., chest pain, transport to hospital.
3:08 a.m. Woodcrest Rd., not feeling well, transport to hospital.
10:59 a.m. Central St., drop off License to Carry application.
2:45 p.m. Brookwood Rd., knee injury, transport to hospital.
9:32 p.m. School St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 21
7:42 a.m. Arbella St., assist with school traffic, completed.
8:10 a.m. North St., issue with neighbor, report taken.
1:05 p.m. Beach St., loose dog, Animal Control Officer notified.
4:39 p.m. Central St., kids skateboarding on Town Hall steps, left area.
5:57 p.m. Old Essex Rd., issue with neighbors driving, information taken.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 22
4:50 a.m. Eaglehead Rd., oxygen tank low, assisted by Fire Department.
4:20 p.m. School St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
4:23 p.m. Woodholm Rd., deceased deer, removed from scene.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 23
1:58 a.m. School St., selective enforcement, no violations.
10:00 a.m. Beach St., downtown park and walk, all in order.
11:55 a.m. Central St., found dog turned in to station, owner picked up dog.
7:20 p.m. Morse Court, chest pain, shortness of breath, transport to hospital.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 24
1:55 a.m. Route 128NB, selective traffic enforcement, no violations.
10:37 a.m. Pleasant St., dog in street, negative findings.
11:28 a.m. Norton’s Point, possible fire on train tracks, fire put out.
1:37 p.m. Central St., walk in, picked up lost debit card.
4:55 p.m. Moses Hill Rd, radar, two violations.