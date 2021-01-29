Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JANUARY 18 

9:49 a.m.   Summer St., expired inspection sticker, verbal warning. 

6:00 p.m.  School St., radar, no violations. 

8:47 p.m.  Pine St., dog bite, refusal. 

 

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19 

1:49 a.m.  School St., traffic monitored, no violations. 

2:45 p.m.  School St., children lost in woods, located by parents. 

3:43 p.m.  Central St., found sword, logged to lost & found. 

9:51 p.m.  Route 128SB, speeding violation, written warning. 

 

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20 

12:16 a.m.  The Plains St., chest pain, transport to hospital. 

3:08 a.m.  Woodcrest Rd., not feeling well, transport to hospital. 

10:59 a.m.  Central St., drop off License to Carry application. 

2:45 p.m.  Brookwood Rd., knee injury, transport to hospital. 

9:32 p.m.  School St., speeding violation, verbal warning. 

 

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21 

7:42 a.m.  Arbella St., assist with school traffic, completed. 

8:10 a.m.  North St., issue with neighbor, report taken. 

1:05 p.m.  Beach St., loose dog, Animal Control Officer notified. 

4:39 p.m.  Central St., kids skateboarding on Town Hall steps, left area. 

5:57 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., issue with neighbors driving, information taken. 

 

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22 

4:50 a.m.  Eaglehead Rd., oxygen tank low, assisted by Fire Department. 

4:20 p.m.  School St., speeding violation, verbal warning. 

4:23 p.m.  Woodholm Rd., deceased deer, removed from scene. 

 

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23 

1:58 a.m.  School St., selective enforcement, no violations. 

10:00 a.m.  Beach St., downtown park and walk, all in order. 

11:55 a.m.  Central St., found dog turned in to station, owner picked up dog. 

7:20 p.m.  Morse Court, chest pain, shortness of breath, transport to hospital. 

 

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24 

1:55 a.m.  Route 128NB, selective traffic enforcement, no violations. 

10:37 a.m.  Pleasant St., dog in street, negative findings. 

11:28 a.m.  Norton’s Point, possible fire on train tracks, fire put out. 

1:37 p.m.  Central St., walk in, picked up lost debit card. 

4:55 p.m.  Moses Hill Rd, radar, two violations. 

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

