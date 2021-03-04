MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22
9:02 a.m. Pine St., stop sign violation, written warning.
10:15 a.m. Central St., landlord/tenant issue, see report.
2:22 p.m. Route 128SB, inner tube on road, negative findings.
3:50 p.m. Central St., lost dog turned in, reunited with human.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
7:55 a.m. Lincoln St., slip and fall, refusal.
10:20 a.m. Church St., car alarm, all in order.
12:35 p.m. Beach St., locked out of vehicle, no emergency.
5:13 p.m. Summer St., stomach issues, transport to hospital.
5:29 p.m. Smiths Point Rd., general illness, transport to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24
9:15 a.m. Central St., walk-in to use restroom, Town Hall closed to public.
9:52 a.m. Tappan St., deceased bird, Animal Control Officer notified.
4:18 p.m. Central St., finger prints for License to Carry, completed.
9:46 p.m. Powder House Lane, general fire alarm activation, no issues.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25
5:25 a.m. Old Essex Rd., male with elevated heart rate, refusal.
10:12 a.m. Newport Park Rd., accidental 911 call, confirmed accidental.
2:34 p.m. Beach St., set of keys turned into front desk, logged.
5:42 p.m. Lincoln St., odor of gas, negative findings.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26
9:10 a.m. Summer St., park and walk downtown, all in order.
9:14 a.m. The Plains St., lifts assist requested, party assisted up.
12:56 p.m. Magnolia Ave, loose dog picked up by resident, dog at station.
5:00 p.m. Bennett St., expired registration, verbal warning, renewed roadside.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27
2:49 a.m. School St., public assist, pet stuck under furniture, assisted, cleared.
10:21 a.m. Central St., car keys turned in, logged.
11:00 a.m. Beach St., community policing at the polar plunge, complete.
10:14 p.m. Burnham Lane, kids playing ding, dong, ditch, gone on arrival.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28
7:50 a.m. Sea St., party fallen outside on ice, transport to hospital.
2:12 p.m. Pleasant St., missing child, located and returned to parents.
4:44 p.m. School St., fall, transport to hospital.
6:47 p.m. Church St., dog barking in car, no issues.