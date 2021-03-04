Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22

9:02 a.m.  Pine St., stop sign violation, written warning.

10:15 a.m.  Central St., landlord/tenant issue, see report.

2:22 p.m.  Route 128SB, inner tube on road, negative findings.

3:50 p.m.  Central St., lost dog turned in, reunited with human.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

7:55 a.m.  Lincoln St., slip and fall, refusal.

10:20 a.m.  Church St., car alarm, all in order.

12:35 p.m.  Beach St., locked out of vehicle, no emergency.

5:13 p.m.  Summer St., stomach issues, transport to hospital.

5:29 p.m.  Smiths Point Rd., general illness, transport to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

9:15 a.m.  Central St., walk-in to use restroom, Town Hall closed to public.

9:52 a.m.  Tappan St., deceased bird, Animal Control Officer notified.

4:18 p.m.  Central St., finger prints for License to Carry, completed.

9:46 p.m.  Powder House Lane, general fire alarm activation, no issues.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25

5:25 a.m. Old Essex Rd., male with elevated heart rate, refusal.

10:12 a.m.  Newport Park Rd., accidental 911 call, confirmed accidental.

2:34 p.m.  Beach St., set of keys turned into front desk, logged.

5:42 p.m.  Lincoln St., odor of gas, negative findings.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26

9:10 a.m.  Summer St., park and walk downtown, all in order.

9:14 a.m.  The Plains St., lifts assist requested, party assisted up.

12:56 p.m.  Magnolia Ave, loose dog picked up by resident, dog at station.

5:00 p.m.  Bennett St., expired registration, verbal warning, renewed roadside.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

2:49 a.m.  School St., public assist, pet stuck under furniture, assisted, cleared.

10:21 a.m.  Central St., car keys turned in, logged.

11:00 a.m.  Beach St., community policing at the polar plunge, complete.

10:14 p.m.  Burnham Lane, kids playing ding, dong, ditch, gone on arrival.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28

7:50 a.m.  Sea St., party fallen outside on ice, transport to hospital.

2:12 p.m.  Pleasant St., missing child, located and returned to parents.

4:44 p.m.  School St., fall, transport to hospital.

6:47 p.m.  Church St., dog barking in car, no issues.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

