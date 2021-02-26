Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15

12:50 a.m.  School St., motor vehicle parked at compost sight, all in order.

12:18 p.m.  School St., low blood pressure and dizziness, transport to hospital.

12:42 p.m.  The Plains St., general illness, transport to hospital.

4:36 p.m.  School St., failure to stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

9:57 a.m.  Butler Ave., low oxygen, unable to ambulate, transport to hospital.

1:04 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., found dog, owner located, dog returned.

2:25 p.m.  Route128SB, disabled vehicle, towed.

3:52 p.m.  Summer St., deceased duck, killed by hawk, Animal Control Officer notified.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

11:59 a.m.  Central St., drop off License to Carry application, completed.

12:06 p.m.  Pine St., speeding, written warning.

3:11 p.m.  Central St., medication drop off, completed.

3:41 p.m.  Central St., lost passport and social security card, logged.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18

12:27 a.m.  Beach St., seal on the beach, Animal Control Officer notified.

11:06 a.m.  Pleasant St., lost tire, towed.

12:21 p.m.  Beach St., attempt to move seal, completed.

6:26 p.m.  Norwood Ave., minor motor vehicle accident, information taken.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19

6:32 a.m. Lincoln St., side door motion alarm, cancelled by alarm company.

2:45 p.m. Mark St., infant with difficulty breathing, refusal obtained by parents.

6:04 p.m.  Crooked Lane, road needs treatment due to snow, DPW notified.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20

1:13 p.m.  Central St., found check by Dunkin Donuts, logged.

3:00 p.m.  School St., fake real estate listing, logged.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21

2:11 a.m.  Lincoln St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

6:06 a.m.  Butler Ave., elderly party with stomach pain, transport to hospital.

12:01 p.m.  Desmond Ave., dizzy and rash, refusal.

5:25 p.m.  Norwood Ave., failure to stop, verbal warning.

 

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

