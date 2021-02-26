MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15
12:50 a.m. School St., motor vehicle parked at compost sight, all in order.
12:18 p.m. School St., low blood pressure and dizziness, transport to hospital.
12:42 p.m. The Plains St., general illness, transport to hospital.
4:36 p.m. School St., failure to stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
9:57 a.m. Butler Ave., low oxygen, unable to ambulate, transport to hospital.
1:04 p.m. Old Essex Rd., found dog, owner located, dog returned.
2:25 p.m. Route128SB, disabled vehicle, towed.
3:52 p.m. Summer St., deceased duck, killed by hawk, Animal Control Officer notified.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17
11:59 a.m. Central St., drop off License to Carry application, completed.
12:06 p.m. Pine St., speeding, written warning.
3:11 p.m. Central St., medication drop off, completed.
3:41 p.m. Central St., lost passport and social security card, logged.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18
12:27 a.m. Beach St., seal on the beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
11:06 a.m. Pleasant St., lost tire, towed.
12:21 p.m. Beach St., attempt to move seal, completed.
6:26 p.m. Norwood Ave., minor motor vehicle accident, information taken.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19
6:32 a.m. Lincoln St., side door motion alarm, cancelled by alarm company.
2:45 p.m. Mark St., infant with difficulty breathing, refusal obtained by parents.
6:04 p.m. Crooked Lane, road needs treatment due to snow, DPW notified.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20
1:13 p.m. Central St., found check by Dunkin Donuts, logged.
3:00 p.m. School St., fake real estate listing, logged.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21
2:11 a.m. Lincoln St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
6:06 a.m. Butler Ave., elderly party with stomach pain, transport to hospital.
12:01 p.m. Desmond Ave., dizzy and rash, refusal.
5:25 p.m. Norwood Ave., failure to stop, verbal warning.