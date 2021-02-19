MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8
11:25 a.m. Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
3:25 p.m. Highwood Rd., found license, no one home.
10:14 p.m. Summer St., burglar alarm, all secure.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
11:00 a.m. Central St., parking ban lights activated.
1:06 p.m. Route 128NB, two cars pulled over, awaiting tow, no assistance needed.
4:34 p.m. Union St., lost wallet, information taken.
8:57 p.m. Atwater Ave., rear hallway motion, all in order, accidental.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10
3:12 a.m. The Plains St., chest pain, transported to hospital.
8:00 a.m. Lincoln St., fall with wrist injury, assessment only.
11:00 a.m. Boardman Ave., possible injured bird, bird flew away.
2:39 p.m. Ocean St., chest pain, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11
11:19 a.m. Route 128SB ramp, flat tire, no assistance needed.
2:55 p.m. Hickory Hill Rd., person walking on tracks, unable to locate.
4:26 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12
7:33 a.m. The Plains St., lifeline activation, party fallen, transported to hospital.
10:23 a.m. School St., speeding, verbal warning.
4:08 p.m. Pleasant Grove Cemetery, chest pain, refusal.
6:49 p.m. School St., stop sign violation, written warning.
11:07 p.m. The Plains St., strange odor in apartment, cigarette smoke from hallway.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13
10:52 a.m. School St., covered vaccine event, community policing, complete.
2:37 p.m. School St., speeding, citation issued.
2:48 p.m. Crooked Lane, man with bat, all parties sent on way.
10:00 p.m. Central St., turned in found keys, logged.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14
12:27 a.m. Newport Park, medical alert, party fallen, lift assist, patient refusal.
12:22 p.m. Arbella St., wallet turned in, logged.
4:58 p.m. Rockwood Heights Rd., speeding, verbal warning.
6:30 p.m. Newport Park, fireworks, negative findings.