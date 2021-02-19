Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8 

11:25 a.m.  Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning. 

3:25 p.m.  Highwood Rd., found license, no one home. 

10:14 p.m.  Summer St., burglar alarm, all secure. 

 

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9 

11:00 a.m.  Central St., parking ban lights activated. 

1:06 p.m.  Route 128NB, two cars pulled over, awaiting tow, no assistance needed. 

4:34 p.m.  Union St., lost wallet, information taken. 

8:57 p.m.  Atwater Ave., rear hallway motion, all in order, accidental. 

 

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10 

3:12 a.m.  The Plains St., chest pain, transported to hospital. 

8:00 a.m.  Lincoln St., fall with wrist injury, assessment only. 

11:00 a.m.  Boardman Ave., possible injured bird, bird flew away. 

2:39 p.m.  Ocean St., chest pain, transported to hospital. 

 

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11 

11:19 a.m.  Route 128SB ramp, flat tire, no assistance needed. 

2:55 p.m.  Hickory Hill Rd., person walking on tracks, unable to locate. 

4:26 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning. 

 

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12 

7:33 a.m.  The Plains St., lifeline activation, party fallen, transported to hospital. 

10:23 a.m.  School St., speeding, verbal warning. 

4:08 p.m.  Pleasant Grove Cemetery, chest pain, refusal. 

6:49 p.m.  School St., stop sign violation, written warning. 

11:07 p.m.  The Plains St., strange odor in apartment, cigarette smoke from hallway. 

 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13 

10:52 a.m.  School St., covered vaccine event, community policing, complete. 

2:37 p.m.  School St., speeding, citation issued. 

2:48 p.m.  Crooked Lane, man with bat, all parties sent on way. 

10:00 p.m.  Central St., turned in found keys, logged. 

 

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14 

12:27 a.m.  Newport Park, medical alert, party fallen, lift assist, patient refusal. 

12:22 p.m.  Arbella St., wallet turned in, logged. 

4:58 p.m.  Rockwood Heights Rd., speeding, verbal warning. 

6:30 p.m.  Newport Park, fireworks, negative findings. 

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

