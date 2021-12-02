MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22
9:35 a.m. Harbor St., motor vehicle parked in no parking zone, vehicle moved.
10:12 a.m. School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
6:34 p.m. Proctor St., suspicious person on Ring video, information taken.
9:17 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23
4:11 a.m. Route 128SB, speeding violation, written warning.
12:04 p.m. Pine St., vertigo, unable to ambulate, transported to hospital.
12:20 p.m. Atwater Ave., male fainted, transported to hospital.
4:35 p.m. Summer St., deceased deer in road, MASS DOT notified.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24
1:08 a.m. School St., no front plate, non-transparent windows, verbal warning.
3:02 p.m. Central St., car parked in police parking, ticket issued.
4:50 p.m. School St., motor vehicle collision with deer, vehicle towed.
5:12 p.m. Summer St., unresponsive male, unattended death.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25
10:24 a.m. Lincoln St., community policing for football game, complete.
12:06 p.m. Smiths Point Rd., residential burglar alarm, accidental activation.
12:29 p.m. Lincoln St., missing juvenile, search conducted, located short time later.
2:50 p.m. Mill St., suspicious vehicle, checked, moved to better location.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26
12:09 a.m. Summer St., fall and can’t get up, patient refusal.
1:44 p.m. Beach St., speeding, verbal warning.
4:30 p.m. Summer St., fall, transported to hospital.
11:38 p.m. Norton’s Point Rd., disable vehicle, towed by AAA.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27
4:02 a.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle into guard rail, vehicle towed.
2:06 p.m. Route 128SB, speeding violation, written warning issued.
10:08 p.m. Proctor St., fire alarm activation, false alarm.
10:09 p.m. Route 128SB, speeding, verbal warning issued.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28
No report.