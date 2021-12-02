Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

9:35 a.m.  Harbor St., motor vehicle parked in no parking zone, vehicle moved.

10:12 a.m.  School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

6:34 p.m.  Proctor St., suspicious person on Ring video, information taken.

9:17 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23

4:11 a.m.  Route 128SB, speeding violation, written warning.

12:04 p.m.  Pine St., vertigo, unable to ambulate, transported to hospital.

12:20 p.m.  Atwater Ave., male fainted, transported to hospital.

4:35 p.m.  Summer St., deceased deer in road, MASS DOT notified.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

1:08 a.m.  School St., no front plate, non-transparent windows, verbal warning.

3:02 p.m.  Central St., car parked in police parking, ticket issued.

4:50 p.m.  School St., motor vehicle collision with deer, vehicle towed.

5:12 p.m.  Summer St., unresponsive male, unattended death.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25

10:24 a.m.  Lincoln St., community policing for football game, complete.

12:06 p.m.  Smiths Point Rd., residential burglar alarm, accidental activation.

12:29 p.m.  Lincoln St., missing juvenile, search conducted, located short time later.

2:50 p.m.  Mill St., suspicious vehicle, checked, moved to better location.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26

12:09 a.m.  Summer St., fall and can’t get up, patient refusal.

1:44 p.m.  Beach St., speeding, verbal warning.

4:30 p.m.  Summer St., fall, transported to hospital.

11:38 p.m.  Norton’s Point Rd., disable vehicle, towed by AAA.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

4:02 a.m.  Route 128SB, motor vehicle into guard rail, vehicle towed.

2:06 p.m.  Route 128SB, speeding violation, written warning issued.

10:08 p.m.  Proctor St., fire alarm activation, false alarm.

10:09 p.m.  Route 128SB, speeding, verbal warning issued.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28

No report.