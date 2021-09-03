Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, AUGUST 23

9:28 a.m.  Overledge Rd., bag of trash left on doorstep, information taken.

11:03 a.m.  Bennett St., smoke alarm activation, alarms set off by humidity.

5:15 p.m.  Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

9:14 p.m.  School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

2:55 a.m.  Hickory Hill Rd., medical alert alarm, transported to the hospital.

10:16 a.m.  Masconomo St., accidental 911 call, no emergency.

12:44 p.m.  Beach St., cars parked on street, owners told to move cars.

9:47 p.m.  Beach St., kids yelling obscenities, left area before officers arrived.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

6:56 a.m.  Bridge St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

1:58 p.m.  Old Neck Rd., complaint of bus and cars parked on street, 2 vehicles tagged.

3:39 p.m.  Summer St., low hanging branch, Mass DOT notified.

7:47 p.m.  Beach St., found credit card, placed in lost and found.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

8:54 a.m.  Ashland Ave., kayak on dock, harbormaster notified.

3:38 p.m.  Route 128SB, possible disabled vehicle, tire change.

8:27 p.m.  Lincoln St., suspicious package left on doorstep, removed.

9:36 p.m.  Ocean St., motor vehicle blaring music, sent on way.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

5:40 a.m.  Atwater Ave., alarm activation, confirmed employee onsite.

12:19 p.m.  Summer St., large dead bird on sidewalk, Animal Control Officer removed bird.

6:58 p.m.  Town lot, boat trailer parked in town lot, ticket issued.

11:19 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

9:53 a.m.  Beach St., park and walk downtown, completed.

2:48 p.m.  Washington St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

5:30 p.m.  Beach St., parking enforcement, 2 citations issued.

8:30 p.m.  Newport Park, speeding violation, written warning.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

11:54 a.m.  Beach St., park and walk Masconomo Park, completed.

12:04 p.m.  Central St., drug drop off, completed.

8:20 p.m.  Old Neck Rd., back injury, unable to move, transported to hospital.

8:55 p.m.  Summer St., out of gas, assisted to roadside, awaiting tow.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

