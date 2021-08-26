MONDAY, AUGUST 16
1:11 a.m. Lincoln St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
11:56 a.m. Beach St., lost wedding ring, logged.
3:34 p.m. Eaglehead Rd., youths trespassing, moved from area.
9:49 p.m. Beach St., 5 fires on beach, extinguished, no permits.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 17
11:09 a.m. Desmond Ave., dog making excessive noise, Animal Control Officer notified.
11:46 a.m. Route 128NB, chest pain, transported to hospital.
6:57 p.m. Sea St., dog hit by a train, MBTA and Animal Control Officer notified.
8:52 p.m. School St., suspicious motor vehicle, flat tire, fixing in morning.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18
9:46 a.m. Dexter Lane, bat in the house, bat removed.
12:43 p.m. Masconomo St., fall, bleeding from head, transported to hospital.
2:48 p.m. Pine St., request to park Uhaul truck, address put on permission list.
4:40 p.m. Proctor St., kids on Long Beach pier, kids told to leave.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 19
12:43 a.m. School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
8:15 a.m. The Plains St., pain and difficulty walking, transported to hospital.
4:16 p.m. Route 128SB, construction barrel in passing lane, moved.
6:58 p.m. Friend St., high blood pressure and dizziness, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 20
12:46 a.m. Pleasant St., male running in street, checked on, just out for a run.
9:28 a.m. Beach St., found debit card, information taken.
2:51 p.m. Bridge St., dog running in road, dog brought to station.
6:22 p.m. Jersey Lane, dizzy and weak, transported to hospital.
7:55 p.m. Masconomo St., tree on power lines, notifying Verizon and DPW.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 21
2:24 a.m. Forest St., fall with head strike, transported to hospital.
12:43 p.m. Pine St., transported to hospital.
9:15 p.m. Beach St., manager complaint, problem with patron.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 22
No report.