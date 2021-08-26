Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, AUGUST 16

1:11 a.m.  Lincoln St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

11:56 a.m.  Beach St., lost wedding ring, logged.

3:34 p.m.  Eaglehead Rd., youths trespassing, moved from area.

9:49 p.m.  Beach St., 5 fires on beach, extinguished, no permits.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17

11:09 a.m.  Desmond Ave., dog making excessive noise, Animal Control Officer notified.

11:46 a.m.  Route 128NB, chest pain, transported to hospital.

6:57 p.m.  Sea St., dog hit by a train, MBTA and Animal Control Officer notified.

8:52 p.m.  School St., suspicious motor vehicle, flat tire, fixing in morning.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18

9:46 a.m.  Dexter Lane, bat in the house, bat removed.

12:43 p.m.  Masconomo St., fall, bleeding from head, transported to hospital.

2:48 p.m.  Pine St., request to park Uhaul truck, address put on permission list.

4:40 p.m.  Proctor St., kids on Long Beach pier, kids told to leave.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

12:43 a.m.  School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

8:15 a.m.  The Plains St., pain and difficulty walking, transported to hospital.

4:16 p.m.  Route 128SB, construction barrel in passing lane, moved.

6:58 p.m.  Friend St., high blood pressure and dizziness, transported to hospital.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

12:46 a.m.  Pleasant St., male running in street, checked on, just out for a run.

9:28 a.m.  Beach St., found debit card, information taken.

2:51 p.m.  Bridge St., dog running in road, dog brought to station.

6:22 p.m.  Jersey Lane, dizzy and weak, transported to hospital.

7:55 p.m.  Masconomo St., tree on power lines, notifying Verizon and DPW.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

2:24 a.m.  Forest St., fall with head strike, transported to hospital.

12:43 p.m.  Pine St., transported to hospital.

9:15 p.m.  Beach St., manager complaint, problem with patron.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22

No report.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

