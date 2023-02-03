MONDAY, JANUARY 23
11:33 a.m. Summer St., selective enforcement, no violations.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 12:59 am
11:33 a.m. Summer St., selective enforcement, no violations.
6:01 p.m. Masconomo St., large tree branch blocking road, DPW notified, removed.
7:36 p.m. Route 128NB, icy highway conditions, Mass DOT notified.
11:00 p.m. School St., tree branch partially blocking road, DPW notified.
8:52 a.m. Sea St., crossing stuck down, Keolis notified.
10:15 a.m. Blossom Lane, residential fire alarm, dust from work.
2:36 p.m. Beach St., knocked over by dog, Animal Control Officer notified.
9:02 p.m. Central St., sanders requested for icy roads, DPW notified.
9:00 a.m. Beaver Dam Rd., fire alarm panel trouble, low battery.
12:52 p.m. Newport Park, leg pain and bad vision, transported to hospital.
5:06 p.m. Route 128SB, erratic operator, negative findings.
5:29 p.m. The Plains, suspended license, mailed citation.
7:35 a.m. Lincoln St., school traffic, all in order.
10:40 a.m. Hidden Ledge Rd., smoking treadmill, National Grid informed.
12:57 p.m. School St., party choking, patient refusal.
3:13 p.m. School St., one way violation, written warning.
8:18 a.m. Butler Ave., headache and tremors, transported to hospital.
11:24 a.m. School St., piece of metal in the road, DPW to clear.
2:16 p.m. Route 128NB, deceased coyote in roadway, Gloucester PD notified.
5:32 p.m. School St., two flat tires, waiting for AAA.
12:08 a.m. Union St., fire alarm activation, smoke from candle.
10:18 a.m. Summer St., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
2:46 p.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop for speeding, written warning.
10:40 p.m. Walker Rd., selective enforcement, no violations.
