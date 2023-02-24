SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12
12:19 a.m. School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning issued.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
12:19 a.m. School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning issued.
9:59 a.m. Route 128SB, no inspection, verbal warning.
5:02 p.m. Summer St., car over curb, no impairment.
5:32 p.m. Magnolia Ave., wife lost in woods, located and transported home.
1:22 p.m. Blossom Lane, parking complaint, logged.
6:48 p.m. North St., loose dog, reunited with owner.
8:05 p.m. Summer St., marked lanes and revoked registration, written warning.
11:18 p.m. Route 128SB, speeding and inspection violations, verbal warning.
8:18 a.m. Crooked Lane, squirrel in kitchen, removed.
12:42 p.m. Central St., bat inside church, Animal Control Officer to handle.
2:09 p.m. Lincoln St., High School zone, complete.
6:10 p.m. School St., selective traffic, no violations.
7:22 a.m. Brook St., diabetic issue, transported to hospital.
9:04 a.m. Beach St., nails spilled on road, DPW notified.
2:48 p.m. School St., stop sign violation, citation issued.
10:34 p.m. Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
9:16 a.m. Windemere Park Ext., 2 parties on property, surveyors, all in order.
12:43 p.m. Ancient County Way, loose drain cover, DPW notified.
2:40 p.m. Lincoln St., Memorial School zone, complete.
5:50 p.m. Church St., strong sewage smell, DPW notified.
9:04 a.m. Allen Ave., fall with unknown injuries, lift assist, patient refusal.
11:16 a.m. Beach St., park and walk downtown, complete.
7:17 p.m. Beach St., gates stuck down, Keolis notified.
8:34 p.m. Bridge St., speeding violation, written warning.
1:33 a.m. Pleasant St., monitored traffic on School St., no violations.
3:09 p.m. Woodcrest Rd., chest and back pain, difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
10:10 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, stop sign and plate violation, verbal warning.
10:15 p.m. Pleasant Extension St., motor vehicle stop, no head lights, speed, verbal warning.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.