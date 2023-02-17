SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5
7:15 a.m. The Plains St., alarm activation due to burst pipe, referred to maintenance.
11:06 a.m. University Lane, 40 x 8 brush fire, knocked down, mutual aid released.
6:58 p.m. Raymond St., female on ground, transported to hospital.
11:18 p.m. Lincoln St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
1:55 a.m. Pine St., inspection violation, verbal warning.
11:42 a.m. School St., report of smoke in the area, permitted burn.
5:26 p.m. Brook St., odor of gas inside, nothing found.
6:02 p.m. Pleasant Grove Cemetery, speeding violation, written warning.
7:50 a.m. Route 128SB, one car rollover, medical transport.
11:20 a.m. Summer St., COA van hit stop sign, written warnings.
12:35 p.m. Elm St., residential lockout, assisted.
4:27 p.m. Summer St., 50 x 80 brush fire, fire knocked down, mutual aid released.
8:50 a.m. Hidden Ledge Rd, difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
12:19 p.m. Route 128SB, debris in roadway, Mass DOT notified.
3:27 p.m. School St., motor vehicle lockout, assisted.
6:06 p.m. Central St., odor of gas outside, negative findings.
2:59 a.m. School St., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
10:04 a.m. Crafts Court, speeding, stop sign violation, verbal warning.
6:08 p.m. Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
9:52 p.m. Lincoln St., possible seizure, diabetic issue, patient refusal.
8:56 a.m. Pine St., expired inspection, no front plate, written warning.
9:18 a.m. Parson Lane, speeding, written warning.
12:19 p.m. Route 128SB, disabled vehicle, well off road, AAA on route.
8:55 p.m. Pine St., parked car hit, no injury, crash report.
9:00 a.m. School St., selective traffic enforcement, no violations.
11:48 a.m. Central St., possible seizure, transported to hospital.
1:34 p.m. School St., dog found in yard, Animal Control Officer notified.
7:49 p.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle speeding, written warning.
