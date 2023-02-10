SUNDAY, JANUARY 29
7:34 a.m. School St., transformer tripped, notified National Grid.
12:09 p.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle stop, speeding, citation issued.
3:38 p.m. Newport Park, difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
10:17 p.m. Route 128SB, marked lanes, unregistered and defective equipment, written warning.
7:53 a.m. Beach St., van leaking gas, to be towed.
12:34 p.m. Raymond St., patient requiring transport, transported to hospital.
1:55 p.m. School St., cardiac issues, transported to hospital.
4:27 p.m. Route 128SB, speeding violation, written warning.
8:32 a.m. Knight Rd., difficulty moving broken finger, transported to hospital.
11:28 a.m. Beach St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, information exchanged, written warning.
4:30 p.m. School St., prior head injury complications, transported to hospital.
5:53 p.m. School St., 2 car motor vehicle accident with injuries, medical transport, and cars towed.
2:49 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
4:44 p.m. School St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
11:33 p.m. Summer St., selective traffic, no violations.
4:59 p.m. Summer St., selective traffic, no violations.
5:39 p.m. Smith's Point Rd., tree blocking roadway, DPW notified.
6:33 p.m. Morse Court, altered mental status, transported to hospital.
9:54 p.m. Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, negative findings.
3:00 a.m. School St., fire alarm activation, all in order.
6:09 a.m. Beach St., commercial fire alarm, burst pipe.
6:16 a.m. Coolidge Point Rd., residential fire alarm, light smoke, burst pipe.
6:50 p.m. Beaver Dam Rd., vehicle loitering, gone on arrival.
