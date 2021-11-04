Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

1:19 a.m.  Beach St., door checks, completed.

2:12 p.m.  Union St., lost Iphone, logged.

5:31 p.m.  School St., question about face mask mandate, information given.

7:46 p.m.  Old Neck Rd., fall, transported to hospital.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26

1:52 p.m.  Central St., taking Town Hall Flag down for storm, logged.

7:21 p.m.  Summer St., tree and wire down, tree removed, Comcast notified.

7:55 p.m.  Summer St., tree blocking roadway, DPW notified to remove.

10:42 p.m.  Boardman Ave., tree down DPW notified to remove.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27

12:20 a.m.  Rosedale Ave., tree down, removed.

1:31 a.m.  Brook St., tree into house, minor damage.

2:48 a.m.  Beach St., boat broke loose, Harbormaster notified.

10:15 a.m.  Vine St., flooded basement, assisted with generator/pump.

5:40 p.m.  Knight Circle, tree across road, DPW notified.

9:18 p.m.  The Plains St., pain near pacemaker, patient refusal.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

9:35 a.m.  Butler Ave., public assist, completed.

11:29 a.m.  Ocean St., serve dog notice, completed.

2:24 p.m.  Old Neck Rd., possible allergic reaction, transported to hospital.

8:40 p.m.  School St., man down, conscious and breathing, transported to hospital.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

8:44 a.m.  Summer St., shivers and high fever, transported to hospital.

10:21 a.m.  The Plains St., community policing, completed.

1:30 p.m.  Central St., found social security card, returned to owner.

6:22 p.m.  Route 128SB, tree hanging into passing lane, negative findings.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

9:57 a.m.  Union St., unable to ambulate, transported to hospital.

5:57 p.m.  Summer St., car pulled over, looking for dog.

8:28 p.m.  School St., possible trespassing, previous renter getting belongings.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31

10:58 a.m.  Allen Ave., parking complaint, cars moved.

1:00 p.m.  Beach St., community policing Singing Beach, completed.

5:39 p.m.  Central St., lost watch reported, logged.

7:25 p.m.  Brook St., wrong way violation, verbal warning.