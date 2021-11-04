MONDAY, OCTOBER 25
1:19 a.m. Beach St., door checks, completed.
2:12 p.m. Union St., lost Iphone, logged.
5:31 p.m. School St., question about face mask mandate, information given.
7:46 p.m. Old Neck Rd., fall, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26
1:52 p.m. Central St., taking Town Hall Flag down for storm, logged.
7:21 p.m. Summer St., tree and wire down, tree removed, Comcast notified.
7:55 p.m. Summer St., tree blocking roadway, DPW notified to remove.
10:42 p.m. Boardman Ave., tree down DPW notified to remove.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27
12:20 a.m. Rosedale Ave., tree down, removed.
1:31 a.m. Brook St., tree into house, minor damage.
2:48 a.m. Beach St., boat broke loose, Harbormaster notified.
10:15 a.m. Vine St., flooded basement, assisted with generator/pump.
5:40 p.m. Knight Circle, tree across road, DPW notified.
9:18 p.m. The Plains St., pain near pacemaker, patient refusal.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28
9:35 a.m. Butler Ave., public assist, completed.
11:29 a.m. Ocean St., serve dog notice, completed.
2:24 p.m. Old Neck Rd., possible allergic reaction, transported to hospital.
8:40 p.m. School St., man down, conscious and breathing, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29
8:44 a.m. Summer St., shivers and high fever, transported to hospital.
10:21 a.m. The Plains St., community policing, completed.
1:30 p.m. Central St., found social security card, returned to owner.
6:22 p.m. Route 128SB, tree hanging into passing lane, negative findings.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30
9:57 a.m. Union St., unable to ambulate, transported to hospital.
5:57 p.m. Summer St., car pulled over, looking for dog.
8:28 p.m. School St., possible trespassing, previous renter getting belongings.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31
10:58 a.m. Allen Ave., parking complaint, cars moved.
1:00 p.m. Beach St., community policing Singing Beach, completed.
5:39 p.m. Central St., lost watch reported, logged.
7:25 p.m. Brook St., wrong way violation, verbal warning.