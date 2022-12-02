SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20
12:03 a.m. Beach St., car driving on beach, removed from sand.
10:57 a.m. Ocean St., injured fox, Animal Control Officer notified.
1:32 p.m. Central St., missing kayak, report taken.
7:18 p.m. Pine St., lift assist, complete.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21
10:24 a.m. School St., lost dog, information taken, social media post made.
11:02 a.m. Vine St., car parked wrong way blocking hydrant, gone on arrival.
1:31 p.m. Raymond St., drivers license found, returned to owner.
6:56 p.m. Raymond St., animal in attic, Animal Control Officer notified.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
1:06 p.m. Jersey Lane, verbal aggression, intimidation, both parties interviewed.
4:00 p.m. Masconomo St., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
7:30 p.m. Lincoln St., hands free violation, verbal warning.
7:52 p.m. Church St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23
10:16 a.m. Mark St., fall in shower, assisted, patient refusal.
11:06 a.m. Pine St., speed and marked lanes violations, verbal warning.
2:30 p.m. Newport Park, feeling unwell, possible stroke, transported to hospital.
9:05 p.m. Ashland Ave., speeding violation, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24
12:33 a.m. Route 128NB ramp, speeding and lights violation, verbal warning.
1:47 p.m. Bridge St., alarm sounding, negative findings.
4:17 p.m. School St., single vehicle vs. fence, crash report.
9:19 p.m. Mark St., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25
3:04 a.m. Masonomo St., fire alarm activation, false activation.
3:23 a.m. Beach St., vehicle in parking lot, owner walking dog, no issues.
7:26 a.m. Raymond St., commercial burglar alarm, all secure.
7:04 a.m. Pipeline Rd., area rug on side of road, DPW notified.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26
11:35 a.m. Summer St., racoon in garage, animal fled, no issues.
12:28 p.m. Bridge St., marked lane violation, passing violation, citation issued.
1:57 p.m. Beach St., fire alarm activation, no issues, false alarm.
4:07 p.m. Beach St., vehicle reported smoking, no apparent issues.