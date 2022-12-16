SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4
9:36 a.m. Harbor St., deer stuck on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
Rain and wind. High 44F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with rain likely. Snow may mix in late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 4:32 am
1:06 p.m. Union St., alarms going off, all in order.
2:34 p.m. Beach St., found phone, returned to owner.
8:31 p.m. Flately Ave., faulty detector, assisted homeowner.
9:36 a.m. Pine St., change in mental condition, agitated, transported to hospital.
9:43 a.m. School St., rapid AFIB, calf pain, transported to hospital.
2:52 p.m. Saw Mill Circle, fire alarm activation, faulty detector, no emergency.
6:43 p.m. Magnolia Ave., deceased coyote, negative findings.
7:37 a.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle car accident into guardrail, assisted, patient refusal.
9:48 a.m. Summer St., no inspection, verbal warning.
2:49 p.m. Bridge St., verbal altercation bike and car, report taken.
4:48 p.m. The Plains St., stomach problems, vomiting, transported to hospital.
7:01 a.m. Brookwood Rd., master bedroom smoke detector, faulty detector.
8:27 a.m. The Plains St., pain in arm and back, transported to hospital.
2:57 p.m. School St., ambulance request, rapid decline of health, transported to hospital.
7:35 p.m. Newport Park, TV in residence on, no one home, left on.
9:30 a.m. Friend St., ongoing issues with neighbor, report taken.
2:35 p.m. Bridge St., speed violation, summons for suspended license.
4:00 p.m. Beach St., loose dog, owner located and reunited.
8:57 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
11:49 a.m. Pleasant St., suspicious car parked with damage, all found in order.
1:32 p.m. Bennett St., injured, sick hawk, caught and brought to rehab.
2:49 p.m. Pine St., hands free violation, written warning.
8:35 p.m. Bennett St., possible stroke, transported to hospital.
2:27 a.m. The Plains St., fever, transported to hospital.
8:57 a.m. Summer St., marked lanes violation, verbal warning issued.
10:15 a.m. Summer St., person knocking on front entrance, negative.
10:36 p.m. Spy Rock Hill, loud party music, agreed to turn down music.
