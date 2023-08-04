SUNDAY, JULY 23
9:42 a.m. Church St., watercraft enforcement, written warning.
2:13 p.m. Black Beach, watercraft enforcement, verbal warning.
8:02 p.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
11:05 p.m. Union St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
MONDAY, JULY 24
8:06 a.m. Central St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
11:45 a.m. Central St., disturbance, report to follow.
3:51 p.m. Summer St., welfare check, no action taken.
10:34 p.m. Elm St., fire alarm, fire false.
TUESDAY, JULY 25
12:45 p.m. Powder House Lane, animal complaint, assisted as needed.
3:11 p.m. Old Neck Rd., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, spoken to.
7:05 p.m. Central St., citizen assist, spoken to.
9:30 p.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle accident with injury, report to follow.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
7:23 a.m. Jersey Lane, animal complaint, notification made.
11:45 a.m. Walker Rd., fire alarm, cleared, false alarm.
2:24 p.m. Harold St., agency assist, assisted as needed.
9:24 p.m. School St., disturbance, spoken to.
THURSDAY, JULY 27
9:52 a.m. Summer St., theft, report to follow.
1:10 p.m. Beach St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
8:19 p.m. Summer St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
10:33 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
9:34 a.m. Blossom Lane, parking complaint, assisted as needed.
10:26 a.m. Black Beach, watercraft enforcement, secured/checked.
2:16 p.m. Long Beach, watercraft enforcement, written warning.
11:17 p.m. Beach St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
5:43 a.m. Raymond St., alarm, secured/checked.
11:04 a.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
3:36 p.m. Masconomo St., parking complaint, parking enforcement.
9:32 p.m. Hickory Hill Rd., fire wires down, assisted as needed.